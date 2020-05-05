Letter: Across-the-board wage cuts preferable to eliminating jobs

Editor:

I realize that COVID-19 has wrecked our economy at all levels, which in turn hits our city’s revenues hard but I struggle to understand the city’s response of eliminating/furloughing so many positions.

The pandemic is already taking a toll on people and the city’s action just made life immeasurably worse for over 60 people in our community.

Yes, many can apply for unemployment benefits but that just pushes the burden to the state level and isn’t a long term solution for those terminated or furloughed. Especially if, as expected, the challenge from the pandemic is with us for a while, which greatly dims the prospects of finding new employment any time soon.

The pandemic is an unexpected life-changing event for all of us. Many Americans have risen to the challenge by helping others less fortunate. There should be a way that the city can solve its current fiscal problem without devastating the lives of so many of its employees.

Was any consideration given to having all or most city employees share the burden? For example, the city could cut salaries of those making over a certain amount for a certain period of time.

If any employees question the need for them to give up a percentage of their salary for a period of time I ask them to put themselves in the shoes of those who didn’t get the chance to choose between giving up say 10% of their salary or all of it.

Terri Clements, Cottonwood