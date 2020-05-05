OFFERS
Tue, May 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Letter: City needs to re-open Cottonwood Tennis Courts

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 12:06 p.m.

Editor: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city tennis courts were open for play.

They were temporarily closed for resurfacing and then reopened for a short time.

Then they were suddenly locked down indefinitely.

Since we know that fresh air, sunshine, and physical exercise increases the immune response, I would appeal to the city to reopen the facilities so that players can better their health.

James Joseph, DDS

Cornville

News