Letter: City needs to re-open Cottonwood Tennis Courts
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 12:06 p.m.
Editor: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city tennis courts were open for play.
They were temporarily closed for resurfacing and then reopened for a short time.
Then they were suddenly locked down indefinitely.
Since we know that fresh air, sunshine, and physical exercise increases the immune response, I would appeal to the city to reopen the facilities so that players can better their health.
James Joseph, DDS
Cornville
