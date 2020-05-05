OFFERS
Tue, May 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Letter: Clarkdale is more than just four restaurants and one bar

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 11:31 a.m.

Editor:

I take strong issue with the comments by Clarkdale’s mayor, Doug Von Gausig in the Verde Independent’s “Mayors react to Ducey’s new executive order” that makes it seem like Clarkdale’s businesses are not very much affected by the issues related to COVID-19 except 4 restaurants and 1 bar.

In Clarkdale, we have a lot more than just the Verde Canyon Railroad, Dollar General and one bar and four restaurants. When the stay-at-home order began, the effect on businesses extended beyond just those we see along our roadways.

Clarkdale has many small manufacturing, construction, and professional businesses that are adversely affected by COVID-19. Many did not have to close like restaurants, bars, and retail but their business activity quickly declined too.

Why? People were staying home and staying safe. They were not contacting electricians or plumbers, roofers or handymen unless there was an emergency. They were delaying their remodeling projects.

They were not updating their computer systems. They were not going to get their car serviced unless necessary. Don’t forget our small manufacturers saw a slowdown in orders because this is a worldwide pandemic. These are all very important Clarkdale businesses and we cannot forget them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on every single one of Clarkdale’s businesses. So the governor’s order to slowly start re-opening is welcomed.

Let it be known that all of Clarkdale’s businesses are eager to get back to work including our four restaurants and one bar.

Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, Clarkdale

