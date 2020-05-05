Letter: Courtesy, common sense often in short supply

Editor:

When you’re out in public please take a minute to look around and see if you’re impinging on others.

For the second time in as many weeks we were trapped behind a haggler at the grocery store.

A pandemic is NOT the time to insist on a sale price or a rain check or to see the manager. Look behind you. If there are people in line (6 feet apart) sweating through their masks, move along! I will bet that if you end up choking to death on your own mucus in the hospital you won’t be worrying about ten cents off a watermelon.

We all need to cooperate and compromise during these weird and unprecedented times.

Let’s all show some common sense - and remember to thank the store staff.

Tessa Unwin, Cottonwood