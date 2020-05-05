Letter: Every Arizonan should pay close attention to what is happening at Grand Canyon
Editor:
If Arizonans weren’t aware of the threats to the Grand Canyon from uranium mining, now is the time to be alert.
Recently, the Nuclear Fuels Working Group released its long-awaited report suggesting that the uranium mining industry be revitalized and that regulation and land access be streamlined for extraction.
What does this mean? It means that uranium mining could happen again soon on the rim of our treasured canyon that is loved by all Arizonans and many others around the world.
As a hunter and angler, I cherish these lands and waters. With spectacular scenery, incredible habitats and cold, clean water, wildlife flourish here.
I come here for solitude and quiet, to reset my body and mind and to connect with nature. I bring my children here just as generations before me did, and with any hope, generations to come will too.
But given the history of uranium mining here before, we can be guaranteed contamination to waters in this arid landscape.
Even from many miles away, seeps and springs carry contaminants and affect fish and wildlife.
Radioactive waste is kicked up by winds and deposited over this vast landscape to the detriment of all life.
This is not what I envision when I think of the Grand Canyon. I think of unspoiled vistas, remarkable heritages for its citizens and vast landscapes with clean water ideal for fish and wildlife.
I, along with my fellow sportsmen and sportswomen, will fight to keep it this way.
Nate Rees
Camp Verde
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Verde Drive-In opens Friday despite COVID-19 concerns
- Mayors react to Ducey's new executive order
- Cottonwood issues distancing, disinfection guidelines
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Detention Center employee dies; second staff member positive for COVID-19
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: