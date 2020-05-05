OFFERS
Letter: Every Arizonan should pay close attention to what is happening at Grand Canyon

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 12:09 p.m.

Editor:

If Arizonans weren’t aware of the threats to the Grand Canyon from uranium mining, now is the time to be alert.

Recently, the Nuclear Fuels Working Group released its long-awaited report suggesting that the uranium mining industry be revitalized and that regulation and land access be streamlined for extraction.

What does this mean? It means that uranium mining could happen again soon on the rim of our treasured canyon that is loved by all Arizonans and many others around the world.

As a hunter and angler, I cherish these lands and waters. With spectacular scenery, incredible habitats and cold, clean water, wildlife flourish here.

I come here for solitude and quiet, to reset my body and mind and to connect with nature. I bring my children here just as generations before me did, and with any hope, generations to come will too.

But given the history of uranium mining here before, we can be guaranteed contamination to waters in this arid landscape.

Even from many miles away, seeps and springs carry contaminants and affect fish and wildlife.

Radioactive waste is kicked up by winds and deposited over this vast landscape to the detriment of all life.

This is not what I envision when I think of the Grand Canyon. I think of unspoiled vistas, remarkable heritages for its citizens and vast landscapes with clean water ideal for fish and wildlife.

I, along with my fellow sportsmen and sportswomen, will fight to keep it this way.

Nate Rees

Camp Verde

