Letter: Grand Ole Opry thanks
Editor:
In March of 2019 “A Time Gone By” a Grand Ole Opry-style musical production tribute to local musician, Ray Sealing was held at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.
This production was the highest attended production of the year for the Center.
Comprised of the talent of local musicians, music technicians and volunteers it was thought to be a one-off, but after its success another Grand Ole Opry tribute to local musician Bill Bassett was slated for March of 2020. With the Coronavirus changing the face of the world it was then postponed until September 2020. Unfortunately, with venues closing and crowds reduced to smaller numbers the show unfortunately has been postponed indefinitely.
Having been involved in the local Verde Valley music scene for almost 10 years, we cannot adequately express the admiration we have for the overwhelming community support of local musicians, the offers of help to volunteer at events and the wealth of musicians who step up to entertain without any monetary gain for themselves. Without them, all shows like the Grand Ole Opry would not be possible. Having a professional venue like the Phillip England Center to perform in only makes it that much better.
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of those involved and look forward to participating in shows in the near future.
The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts has tentative plans to reopen in early 2021 featuring local musicians.
Kris and Colleen Baldwin Lake Montezuma Ken Zoll, Phillip England Center, Camp Verde
