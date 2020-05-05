Letter: Much-appreciated generosity from Agave Highlands Golf Club

Editor:

On behalf of the community members who will benefit, we thank the members of Agave Highlands Golf Club for their gifts of food and their time to help others.

Because of their generous work collecting food and money for the Immaculate Conception Conference of St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry in Cottonwood, we are able to continue providing assistance, food and financial, to our neighbors in need, especially during this pandemic.

Without the generosity of members of the community and it’s many charity-minded organizations, many people would struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table.

They truly live, “We’re all in this together.”

Mike Vize

Food Pantry Leader

Immaculate Conception

Conference of St. Vincent de Paul