Letter: Verde River slowly getting sucked dry

Editor:

Your April 15th article, “Prescott’s bid to draw more groundwater threatens Verde River,” got my attention.

I researched more and found your article from March this year reporting that from 1990 to 2018 base flows in the Verde declined by 46%. Long-time area residents confirm this.

I love the Verde. I know many of you feel the same. Our river is a source of both recreational and economic opportunities, and is central to our community identity. The Verde is the last perennial river in Arizona and it’s slowly getting sucked dry.

The sources of the Verde are springs that pour from the Big and Little Chino Aquifers. Increased demand on the aquifer, especially Prescott’s groundwater pumping, is diminishing river flows.

At the February 26, 2019 Council Study Session (minutes available online), Prescott’s city attorney stated population growth and water consumption are not coupled.

The decreased flow in the Verde seems evidence to the contrary.

Prescott’s growth plans and proposed increased water use will further strain the Verde.

We don’t have to stop growth, but we do need to do it smartly, ensuring a balance between water pumping and aquifer recharge.

We can reduce our own water use, but we must also hold politicians and big developers accountable when they make decisions that hurt our river.

I work full-time with a son in middle school. I’m busy and wasn’t paying attention when I assumed the Verde was safe. But the Santa Cruz river in Tucson dried up completely as a result of groundwater pumping and it can happen here too.

Organizations defending the Verde aren’t effective without community support. I joined the Citizens Water Advocacy Group, because of their consistent presence at Prescott City Council meetings. Let’s fight for the Verde, and not placidly accept this river’s slow death is inevitable.

If we don’t care enough to fight for our river, who will?

Linsey Branam, Clarkdale