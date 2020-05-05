Letter: Want to relieve potable water consumption? Create some incentives

Editor:

This is response to the Clarkdale Water use article.

Why use potable water for non-digestible uses? Like watering vegetation, washing vehicles, pets, washing clothes, dishes, taking a shower etc. The only thing I use drinking water for is to cook and make tea or other beverages.

I realize water Co-Ops & public water companies are required to follow state & Federal water quality guidelines but it seems this system is broken by using potable water for everything associated with water use. Perhaps putting in rain harvesting tanks would relieve our water shortage? answer,”YES’.

I have visited Australia twice and almost every home has a cistern of some sort. Why not here in the SW? I invested in two tanks that hold a total of 5,500 gals of water. Want to relieve potable water consumption? Create some incentives.

Charlie Armiger, Rimrock