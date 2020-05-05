To the rescue: one duckling at a time

CAMP VERDE — With everyone hustling around this spring to take care of their families and basic needs, it was refreshing last week to see a few folks help some much smaller creatures get to safety.

According to Nan Thorson, who sent these photos to the Verde Independent, 11 ducklings were rescued from a drainage ditch along Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde on Tuesday, April 28.

Thorson said Camp Verde-area builder John Bassous, assisted by a passer-by, rescued the ducklings after they had fallen into a storm drain as their mother led them across Finnie Flat Road.

A duck’s nonstop quacking alerted all.

Thorson said Bassous blocked the entrance into Verde Outpost parking lot with his pickup to prevent anyone from running over the small fowl, then removed enough drain covers to safely pluck the ducklings from the culvert.

Meanwhile, the “mama duck” quacked to encourage her trapped brood to escape.

The passer-by, who gave only the first name of George, no last name given) and the photographer attempted to herd the duck and her little ones into the safety of the nearby irrigation ditch, but the mother hid under a car with a few of her young ones instead.

Eventually, all 12 animals were rescued from the storm drain.

A few fled into the irrigation ditch on their own, while the humans carried the rest of the downy squirming creatures and released them into the water.

Reunited, the mother and her ducklings were last seen paddling downstream in the Verde Irrigation Ditch.