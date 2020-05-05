Virtual livestock auction a success

COTTONWOOD — Normally, animals auctioned off at the Verde Valley Fair are sold by the pound. This year, the folks who ran the fair decided to do it by the head.

Whether or not that seems significant, Verde Valley Fair Director Coleen Gilboy said that running the annual live auction in a virtual platform required a great deal of adaptability.

“We have never done anything like that and it was a huge learning curve with a short time frame,” Gilboy said Monday. “We made the decision to go virtual on April 8, from there we concentrated on how to do an online livestock show and sale.”

With a little help from the Internet, this year’s Verde Valley Fair’s annual junior livestock auction took place May 1-2.

A year ago, 143 head were sold for about $328K. Although this year’s total head count was 122 – for a collective sale price of about $256K – Gilboy said that she and the Fair’s Board of Directors were “very happy with how everything went, from the kids, the auction and the buyers – we are so blessed.”

“Our kids adapted quickly to get the pictures and videos done for the judges,” she said. “The judges were able to judge via photos and videos. Our buyers came out to back our kids and they really made the 2020 Virtual Verde Valley Fair a success.”

Gilboy also explained that each of the animals were weighed 10 days before the auction “so the weights we have listed would be wrong for 2020.”

Because pigs and steers gain 2-3 pounds daily, she said.

This year’s top sale at the Verde Valley Fair was $9,750 including add-ons for the Junior Market Steer Show Program’s reserve champion, shown by Dylan Sweeney of Mingus Union Future Farmer of America.

Weighed at 1,334 pounds, the top sale would have been about $7.31 per pound including add-ons. Calculating an additional two pounds each of 10 days before the sale, the steer’s weight would have been about 1,354 pounds, making the sale about $7.20 per pound including add-ons.

Add-ons, Gilboy said, are “a bonus, a reward for a job well done.” Those add-ons can be significant, as Sweeney’s steer sold for $5,400, with $4,350 in add-ons.

Of the 122 sales this year, 23 steers went for an average of $5,432, 47 swine sold for an average of $1,902, 12 lambs sold for an average of $1,512, 19 goats brought home an average sale of $918, 11 turkeys sold for an average of $436, three meat pens sold for an average of $260, and the seven roaster rabbits brought home an average of $272.

For Eric J. Banuelos, agriculture instructor and Future Farmers of America advisor at Mingus Union High School, the success wasn’t just in total sales, but also that by the evening of May 1, there was at least one bid on each of the auction’s animals.

“When the bids started to close at 9 a.m. Saturday, (the bids) kept coming,” Banuelos said. “There were even bidding wars that we see in the live auction. It was exciting to see that kids will not only be able to afford projects for next year but also put some aside for college, purchase other Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs) to expand on their current projects, and purchase equipment they have been wanting to better their SAE.”

