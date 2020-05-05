Yavapai College to hold virtual graduation May 9

CLARKDALE — Yavapai College’s May 9 graduation will be able to be seen from near and far – virtually.

At yc.edu/commencement2020, the college will air its commencement ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. as it honors 1,470 candidates from the entire college district in one comprehensive presentation, Director of Marketing Tyler Rumsey stated Monday in a news release.

“Because the ceremony is virtual, it can be viewed at any day or time after the launch date,” the news release stated.

The ceremony, which was created by the college’s Film and Media Arts program and the Performing Arts Center, includes “many of the same features that a traditional ceremony would,” the news release stated.

To help make Yavapai College’s spring 2020 commencement “even more memorable,” student ambassadors solicited photos and videos from graduates for a celebration video that is separate from the virtual ceremony, the news release stated.

The approximately 15-minute video will be shared on the college’s social media channels and posted on the college’s commencement web page.

Graduates who are not able to submit photos and videos for the celebration video may still share photographic and video memories and messages with the college’s social media followers. Use the hashtag #2020ycgrad on your posts. Also, invite your friends and family members to post to #2020ycgrad – and enjoy the accolades coming your way.

Speakers for the ceremony include Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine; Diane Ryan, vice president of strategic initiatives and interim vice president of instruction; Deb McCasland, district governing board chair; and Kenneth Froessel, Verde Valley area student speaker.

A digital program, as well as other commencement-related information, will also be available online at the time of the ceremony release at yc.edu/commencement2020.