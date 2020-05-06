ON BUTTERLY WINGS: Garden tribute is for Verde Valley Sanctuary director who passed away Feb. 14

COTTONWOOD — Matthew Kelley was, by several descriptions, a tall, handsome man with a booming voice — not the sort of guy you’d think was into butterflies.

However, Kelley was an environmentalist and a naturalist at heart, and butterflies represented life and a healthy environment. That’s why one of the painted butterfly art pieces in a newly completed garden at the Twice Nice Thriftique store on South Main Street in Cottonwood bears his name.

Kelley, who had been the director of the Verde Valley Sanctuary since early 2016, suffered a heart attack in early February, and five days later, on Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — the decision was made to end life support for him. The 70-year-old was a “full body” donor, so coordination was needed to ensure his organs and tissue would be used to, hopefully, provide life for others.

“He called them ‘Blue Morphs,’” says his widow, Janelle, talking about the Menelaus Blue Morpho butterflies. “He was always intrigued by them. It’s kind of funny that such a big ‘personality’ would admit that he liked butterflies. He was very ecology-minded; that’s just who he was.”

Janelle and one of the couple’s close friends and a longtime Verde Valley Sanctuary Board of Directors member and now the center’s community enterprise director, Barry Maketansky, said Matthew had vision for the sanctuary that went far beyond the 28-bed shelter for battered and abused women and their children.

“He saw that we weren’t doing much with transitioning back into the community,” Maketansky said. “And he said, ‘All right, we’re going to have more transition, more services.’”

Services are meant to encompass not only the needs of women fleeing dangerous situations, but also those of their children, and, at times, their pets as well.

“The 335 (faux) butterflies we have in the garden represent the 335 children we’ve had come through the sanctuary in the (four-plus) years Matthew was the director,” Maketansky said, tearfully. “Matthew really wanted to see this space, behind the thrift store, developed and used for nature-related activities,” Maketansky said.

Nicole Florisi, also a former board member, was interviewed for and hired to take on the daunting task of replacing Matthew Kelley as the director of the sanctuary.

She praised not only the inclusion of pets at the shelter — as there are times women won’t leave a home because of not wanting to leave a pet in an abusive environment, or not being able to keep the pet with family — but also his total-care vision for clients.

“Matthew really help bring in more robust services,” Florisi said. “Now we have outreach people who, even though someone can articulate well but doesn’t have the computer skills to put things into words, could help with writing up some paperwork.”

An anthropologist and an ecologist

Janelle Kelley said she and her husband always had a place for animal and plant life.

Before he met Janelle, he earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in the early 1970s. He worked with smoke jumpers and with those in many lines of work and settled in on a career of helping people, earning his Ph.D. from Saybrook University in clinical psychology in the mid-1990s.

One of the efforts Janelle seems most proud of, in Matthew’s experience, was his work with mostly men and some women at a facility in Gallup, N.M., helping address alcohol abuse and reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths, traffic wrecks and other incidents.

“Much like when he started at the Sanctuary, he wasn’t sure how much impact he was going to have in Gallup,” Janelle said.

The couple first moved to Sedona in 1986, where Matthew worked in private practice as a therapist. He joined the staff of Spectrum Integrated Healthcare in 2008 — and Maketansky saw he was doing so much good with that group, he was reluctant to suggest Matthew apply to be interviewed for the vacant Verde Valley Sanctuary position in late 2015.

“We were going through some management turnover,” Maketansky said. “And we were having lunch at a restaurant, and I said, ‘Why don’t you apply? You’re made for this.’”

Maketansky said Matthew initially thought that a man, as director of a shelter for women, might not be that effective, but that wasn’t the case.

“Not only did he help expand the Outreach Program and help us get from 24-percent occupancy to near 90 percent, he helped us complete a new addition to the center, went to every type of parade and fair to promote what we do and really tried to make the whole community a better place for women,” Maketansky said.

Matthew Kelley also had the remodeling of the shelter living room take place on his watch. Matthew also helped form a partnership between the sanctuary and the Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

Mindfulness and meditation sessions — for both clients and staff — are now taking place.

Matthew’s passing

Janelle, Matthew’s wife, said that when her husband passed away at Verde Valley Medical Center, a unique “procession of honor” was held, as he was a complete organ and tissue donor.

While elements of the garden were created and planted in memorial as part of the regular growing season, postponements due to COVID-19 pandemic have pushed back any type of public ceremony for the garden.

After Matthew passed away, a tree was planted in honor of him; there are a handful of other longtime VVS contributors honored in that same way. Janelle said even though no obituary or death notice was published right away, news of his passing quickly traveled far and wide.

“We got calls from people who hadn’t seen Matthew in 20 years or more, who still remembered how he changed their lives,” she said.