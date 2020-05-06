Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work

COTTONWOOD -- Most of the 250 employees of the Haunted Group of restaurants will return to work this week. Owners Eric and Michelle Jurisin will re-open their six local restaurants.

While many restaurants in the Verde Valley laid off, furloughed or fired staff following coronavirus shut-downs, the Jurisins continued to pay their employees.

“We kept everyone employed through all of this. We never laid anybody off.” Eric Jurisin said. They continued to pay their 250 employees full salaries since March 20.

The Haunted restaurants in Cottonwood and Jerome have been closed since March 20. They will reopen for take-out Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then for inside-dining on Monday with regular hours, he said. Employees will be back this week preparing for Friday’s opening, Jurisin added.

Their seventh restaurant, the Clink Scale, which was the former Mile High Grill in Jerome, is still under renovation.

The restaurant owner said he wanted his employees to come back. “I didn’t want to break up our teams in any of the restaurants,” said Jurisin.

The Haunted Group is 26 years old and some employees have been with the Jurisins the entire time, Eric said.

The employees have taken care of the restaurants, so it seems right the restaurants take care of them, Jurisin added.

“Michelle and I thought it was the right thing to do,” Eric said.

They also have bought thousands of protective masks and face shields for their employees and will implement appropriate sanitizing techniques.

They have taken some tables and bar stools out of the restaurants and tables will be separated for social distancing, he said. Customers will wait outside for tables.

All the employees will wear face-masks and some employees have been scheduled to sanitize during the day, Jurisin said.

The Haunted Group’s Tavern Inn in Old Town has been open during the crisis but has only been getting one or two guests a night. The problem is that there is nothing to do, he said, but opening restaurants will be a great way to start to get people to visit.

The Haunted Group owns the Haunted Hamburger, Grapes Restaurant and Bar and Pizzeria and the Clink Scale (formerly the Mile High Grill), all in Jerome; and the Pizzeria Bocce, Nic’s Italian Steak & Crab House, the Tavern Grille, the Crema Craft Kitchen + Bar and the Tavern Inn, all in Old Town Cottonwood.

Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey's newly released guidance stated that: "Restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services on Monday, May 11. The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the CDC."

“It is scary times,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to reopen.”

But Jurisin said he wants to be cautious and be safe.

“We’ll just see how this plays out.”