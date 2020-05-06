OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 07
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work

A family walks by the Haunted Hamburger in Jerome on Tuesday but turns around when they find out its closed. However, the popular restaurant opens for take-out on Friday and in-restaurant dining on Monday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

A family walks by the Haunted Hamburger in Jerome on Tuesday but turns around when they find out its closed. However, the popular restaurant opens for take-out on Friday and in-restaurant dining on Monday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: May 6, 2020 11:59 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Most of the 250 employees of the Haunted Group of restaurants will return to work this week. Owners Eric and Michelle Jurisin will re-open their six local restaurants.

While many restaurants in the Verde Valley laid off, furloughed or fired staff following coronavirus shut-downs, the Jurisins continued to pay their employees.

“We kept everyone employed through all of this. We never laid anybody off.” Eric Jurisin said. They continued to pay their 250 employees full salaries since March 20.

The Haunted restaurants in Cottonwood and Jerome have been closed since March 20. They will reopen for take-out Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then for inside-dining on Monday with regular hours, he said. Employees will be back this week preparing for Friday’s opening, Jurisin added.

Their seventh restaurant, the Clink Scale, which was the former Mile High Grill in Jerome, is still under renovation.

The restaurant owner said he wanted his employees to come back. “I didn’t want to break up our teams in any of the restaurants,” said Jurisin.

The Haunted Group is 26 years old and some employees have been with the Jurisins the entire time, Eric said.

The employees have taken care of the restaurants, so it seems right the restaurants take care of them, Jurisin added.

“Michelle and I thought it was the right thing to do,” Eric said.

They also have bought thousands of protective masks and face shields for their employees and will implement appropriate sanitizing techniques.

They have taken some tables and bar stools out of the restaurants and tables will be separated for social distancing, he said. Customers will wait outside for tables.

All the employees will wear face-masks and some employees have been scheduled to sanitize during the day, Jurisin said.

The Haunted Group’s Tavern Inn in Old Town has been open during the crisis but has only been getting one or two guests a night. The problem is that there is nothing to do, he said, but opening restaurants will be a great way to start to get people to visit.

The Haunted Group owns the Haunted Hamburger, Grapes Restaurant and Bar and Pizzeria and the Clink Scale (formerly the Mile High Grill), all in Jerome; and the Pizzeria Bocce, Nic’s Italian Steak & Crab House, the Tavern Grille, the Crema Craft Kitchen + Bar and the Tavern Inn, all in Old Town Cottonwood.

Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey's newly released guidance stated that: "Restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services on Monday, May 11. The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the CDC."

“It is scary times,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to reopen.”

But Jurisin said he wants to be cautious and be safe.

“We’ll just see how this plays out.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
Verde Champion: Eric Jurisin, Business Person of the Year
Jurisins celebrate 20 years of Haunted Hamburger
Old Town revitalization gets another shot in arm from Jurisin
Expanded Tavern Hotel partners with local business for complete Verde Valley experience
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News