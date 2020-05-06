OFFERS
La Fonda offers free meal to Camp Verde graduates

Camp Verde’s LaFonda restaurant will give one free meal to each of Camp Verde High School’s Class of 2020 graduating seniors. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 6, 2020 2:26 p.m.

Family-owned and family-operated LaFonda restaurant will give one free meal to each of Camp Verde High School’s Class of 2020 graduating seniors. Pictured, Steve Martinez, one of LaFonda’s owners. VVN/Bill Helm

CAMP VERDE — Twenty-five years ago, Steve Martinez graduated from Camp Verde High School. His graduation dinner was at the family restaurant – with no worry and with no coronavirus.

Tuesday, Martinez explained why his family’s restaurant, LaFonda, was offering a free meal to each of Camp Verde High School’s Class of 2020 graduating seniors.

“I feel for them. Each May, it’s their moment. Mine was in 1995, the family was here and we celebrated,” Martinez said. “Their moment’s been taken from them.”

Camp Verde graphic arts teacher and yearbook adviser Tina Scott graduated with Martinez. She knows her friend as someone who has “always had a kind heart and a commitment to all things family.”

“He employs our students and remains steadfast in his love and loyalty to our great community,” Scott said. “This is another great demonstration of him and his family’s generosity, which doesn’t surprise me. I’m proud to call him a friend for 30-plus years.”

Open for 44 years, LaFonda is off State Route 260 at 2750 W. Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde. The free meal, Martinez said, is his way of wishing Camp Verde’s graduates “the best of luck.”

“We really hope everything goes back to normal soon,” he said.

To claim your free meal, bring your student ID so LaFonda’s staff can cross you off its list of names. Hours are noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“That's so awesome of the Martinez family to bless our graduates,” said Jane Mathews, one of the school’s counselors. “They are the best. Thank you, La Fonda.”

Call 928-567-3500 for more information, or visit “La Fonda Mexican Restaurant in Camp Verde” on Facebook.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

