Mingus’ Noah Daher to golf at Honolulu’s Hawaii Pacific University

COTTONWOOD — Noah Daher is the grandson anyone would be proud to have.

Ask his grandfather Emile, who responded to a Verde Independent interview request by saying “I could talk all day about Noah.”

“My heart speeds up. I get goosebumps talking about Noah,” said his grandfather, almost 77. “He always has a smile on his face. I envy his attitude. He’s very gentle. He loves life.”

But this story is as much about young Daher’s ability on the links as it is about the young man he has already become. Because Noah, a senior at Mingus Union High School, recently signed a letter of intent to golf at Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu.

An opportunity to go to college, to golf, and to live in the big city were all an appeal to the 18-year-old.

“Going to Hawaii after being in the same small town your whole life shows a lot about your character, and for me it shows how driven and independent I am,” Noah said. “Both of these two traits correlate to my passion.”

Making his grandfather proud is also one of Noah’s priorities.

“He’s so happy, so supportive,” Noah said about Emile. “It was he who exposed me to golf when I was in the eighth grade.”

A year later, Noah knew that “if I put a lot of work into it,” that he could become good at the game.

Precision game

His keen eye for golf and for mathematics are a syncopation of sorts, Noah explained. Golf is exacting – and for Noah, it’s exciting.

“It’s about precision, attention to detail, also my attitude,” he said. “I’m even keeled, and I pride myself in that. My personality is a stay-calm personality. I prepare for a round of golf like it’s a marathon. Stay focused for several hours. It’s not a quick sprint.”

Regular rounds of golf and a lot of hard work are some of the reasons Noah will matriculate on Oahu.

“The amount of gratitude I have toward the Agave Highlands golf course is tremendous,” he said. “I have been going there for 3-4 years now, every day of the week, and they make sure to take care of me. The hard work I put in was what made me successful. I did what many others won’t do and because of that I was able to show a lot of improvement.”

Noah also fought the COVID-19 pandemic the best way he knows how – on the golf course.

“This virus has taken a lot away from me, but golf is right by my side helping me get better at my craft,” he said. “I think the game has taught me a lot of respect that I use daily in my life. There is a lot of etiquette in golf which makes sure you are polite to others.”

Despite the pandemic, Noah plays 18 holes in the morning, another 18 in the afternoon. Each round, he said, is an opportunity to “establish many new friendships and relationships at the golf course the last couple of months and have different people I play with depending on the day.”

“What shows a lot about my character is to be able to take a time like we are in right now and do what is best for my mind and body, which is golf,” Noah said. “This is because I get a little bit of everything out there, sunshine, physical activity, socializing, and it keeps me out of the house all day long. It is a great way to social distance yourself while having some fun.”

More than a golfer

Before the pandemic became a stay-at-home matter, Noah visited Hawaii Pacific University and knew quickly that “that’s what I wanted for my college experience.”

“I had multiple schools to choose from, and (Hawaii Pacific University’s head golf coach Ed Kageyama) had an incredible resume of teaching golf for 25-plus years,” Noah said. “I went and visited in early March and after meeting him and the team I knew my decision was made. It is a family environment at HPU and HPU golf.”

The feeling, according to the university’s head golf coach, was mutual.

“Noah was one of the first recruits to reach out to me, which was special in and of itself. He is a good student, articulate and wrote very thought-out emails. I could tell he had very organized thoughts and he had the ability to put in in writing, a skill not everyone has. In my experience, good golfers with good grades have their priorities in place, have the ability to manage their time – and exceeding expectations is a given,” said Ed Kageyama, head coach of the mens and womens golf programs at Hawaii Pacific University.

“Noah has the physical abilities, but I really loved his intangibles,” Kageyama said. “I feel he has a ton more potential to tap into.”

Talented – and dedicated

Mathematics teacher and golf coach at Mingus Union, Craig Mai labeled Noah a “talented and dedicated student.”

“I have had the pleasure to not only work with Noah on the golf course, but also in the classroom,” Mai said. “Currently he is enrolled in both my dual enrollment statistics and calculus 2 classes. He has done an outstanding job of balancing golf and academics, with straight A’s his senior year.”

“I believe that as Noah gets older, the competition better, and the stakes higher, his mental game and mental toughness will be a huge asset for him,” Mai said.

Besides spending copious amounts of time on the golf course at university, Noah also plans to study multimedia cinematic production, with the hopes of one day doing video editing, possibly even making films.

“They say 99% of college athletes will turn pro in something else other than the sport they’re playing,” Kageyama said. “Therefore, a solid education is important to their foundation. I find golfers with high GPAs know how to prioritize, time manage and get the most out of study and practice times. These are the types of athletes who I am looking for: driven, they know what they want, competitive in the classroom and on the golf course, have their priorities set and bottom line good people … and that’s why Noah is a perfect fit for HPU Golf.”

