Old Town wine sellers adjust to pandemic

COTTONWOOD — Metaphors about turning water into wine only hold true if sellers can actually make deliveries of that wine.

That's been the challenge for Old Town Cottonwood wine sellers, who are getting creative and have had to find new and flexible ways to get their products to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sedona and Jerome have wine as part of their economy as well, though Cottonwood's wine business is largely concentrated in a three-block section of Old Town.

Arizona Stronghold, Carlson Creek, Burning Tree Cellars and others have all worked to maintain some type of personally interactive storefront during the COVID-19 pandemic closures and restrictions ordered by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

In an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, staff are not to serve any customers with consumable food or beverages for consumption on-site. This means that not only are there no sales of wine by the glass, but also that there is no consumption of food or drink on the premises -- meaning everything is "to go."

Kevin Grubb, general manager of the Stronghold, said the adjustments for a sit-down wine-tasting venue with occasional group events and live entertainment have been tough. For one, the location moved a handful of its products to be sold in the front doorway.

"Like other wine spots, we're doing whatever it takes to survive," Grubb said. "We've only been doing about $200 per day in business at the front door. A few times, it's been less than $100."

Grubb said online sales are way up; March sales equaled all of Arizona Stronghold's online sales for 2019.

However, shipping full wine bottles comes with quite a bit more involved than simply carding someone and taking a card, as would be done in person."

“As of April 22, it simply became too hot to ship wine due to the outdoor temperature," Grubb said. "We are traversing Arizona, especially the Phoenix metro, to make deliveries ourselves."

On the day Grubb spoke with the Verde Independent, he and a "navigator" were en route from the west side of the Phoenix metro to the Queen Creek area. Grubb said he was grateful to have someone with him for the long day's adventures.

"I could never do this by myself, finding all these addresses," Grubb said. "We're getting back to Cottonwood at 9 p.m. as it is."

Kendra Riley of Carlson Creek said in addition to reducing days of business to a Thursday-through-Sunday schedule, it brought staffing down to one person at a time serving one customer at a time for pickup.

“Each pickup is followed by sanitization between customers,” Riley said. “We are also following all guidance provided by the city and county. No additional inspections have been required thus far.”

Grubb said sales have been largely the best in-store between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. He said the Stronghold plans to open Monday, May 11; clarification in discussion with various agencies is that because the Stronghold serves some food, those places will be allowed to open earlier than establishments that only sell alcohol.

Some establishments are taking advantage of this slow-traffic spring to remodel, renovate, upgrade or re-purpose facilities. In the case of the Stronghold, there will be a special tasting room within the facility assembled in conjunction with Provisioner Wines of Camp Verde; this awaits approval by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

He said the Stronghold is willing to make whatever adjustments meet CDC guidelines, going forward.

“Move tables here or there, take some out, reduce our capacity by half -- whatever we’re told we should do to keep people safe, we’ll do," Grubb said.