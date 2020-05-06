OFFERS
Prescott National Forest prohibits recreational shooting

Shooting has increased at this unofficial shooting location in the Prescott National Forest off of State Route 260 east of Cottonwood since the pandemic began where slices of bread is left scattered among parts of targets and shells VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: May 6, 2020 11:19 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY - The Prescott National Forest has prohibited recreational shooting as of Wednesday, May 6, at 5 p.m. “to protect the health and safety of employees and communities.”

Forest Service officials said that within the last two weeks alone, the Prescott, Coronado and Tonto National Forests have experienced seven wildland fires likely caused by recreational shooting, resulting in hundreds of acres burned, according to a Prescott National Forest news release by Debbie Maneely.

The Tonto and Coronado also banned recreational shooting Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, “discharging of a firearm, air, rifle or has gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt, is prohibited on the listed national forests,” said Maneely.

Violating the shooting restrictions may result in an appearance in federal court, fines or other penalties, said the statement. The forests are still open for dispersed recreation activities including hunting, camping and hiking.

“Current conditions, in addition to the global pandemic, indicate that shooting will lead to shooting-caused fire if these preventative measures are not taken,” Maneely said.

The forests are experiencing an increase in drying trends of extreme grass fuel loads resulting from above-average winter moisture, Maneely said.

“When you factor in the current pandemic, the assembly of wildland firefighters engaging in suppression efforts becomes a public health concern,” the news release stated.

The order states: “Beginning May 6, 2020, at 5 p.m. and until July 31, 2020 or until rescinded, recreational shooting is prohibited in the Coronado, Prescott and Tonto National Forests.”

