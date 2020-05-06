Two officers, one inmate have COVID-19 at Coconino County jail

FLAGSTAFF - As of Monday, the Coconino County Detention Facility had two confirmed COVID-19-positive detention officers, and as of Tuesday, there was one inmate at the jail who had tested positive for the viral infection, according to a news release.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday that one officer was confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer had developed signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 29, and went home, per existing protocols, and has remained away from the facility since that day.

This officer was able to get tested on Friday, May 1.

Sunday, the department was notified by another officer, who received notification of being confirmed positive for COVID-19. This officer has also remained away from work per existing protocols.

Monday morning, May 4, the sheriff’s office reached out to U.S. Health and Human Services to begin the collaborative efforts to work on identifying individuals who would have had close contact with the officers and to also set up testing of all detention employees and those Sheriff’s Office employees that had regular business inside the detention facility.

Tuesday, the county began testing all such staff and will continue to do so until everyone assigned or regularly enters the facility has been tested.

HHS is working with the two infected employees to create a timeline of close contact with other individuals including the inmates in our facility to work through the process of preventing or limiting the spread of the virus.

Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m., the department was notified that a Coconino County Detention Facility inmate had been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

This inmate had been booked into the facility on April 29. While being processed in the booking area, the individual complained of a cough, so the inmate was isolated and housed alone, consistent with current protocols.

This inmate had been isolated while in custody and signs and symptoms are being monitored daily. The medical staff will continue to monitor the inmate’s health and provide the necessary treatment while the individual remains in the facility. Per CDC protocol, if no symptoms are exhibited after a 14-day quarantine, then the individual will be placed in general population.

As of Wednesday, the two officers and one inmate are the only confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals in the Flagstaff facility.

As of Tuesday, the detention facility’s average daily population has been reduced by more than 50 percent, down to a population of 235 inmates. The Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the collaborative efforts by the local law enforcement agencies, the courts, the Coconino County Attorney’s office and the detention facility for their help in reducing the jail population of non-violent offenders; this has significantly helped with the mitigation efforts to reduce the exposure of the COVID-19 virus.