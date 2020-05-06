Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload hits 150 mark; Arizona at 9,707 cases and 426 deaths

Arizona has added nearly 800 new COVID-19 positive cases and recorded 64 coronavirus deaths in the past two days, according to the state health services department.

In Yavapai County, Community Health Services reports 150 positive tests countywide Wednesday morning.

“These new cases are attributed to additional Mingus Mountain Academy cases, the County Jail, and the testing blitz.” YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti explained. “The epidemiologist continues to critically assess a large amount of test data, and we expect numbers to increase. YCCHS is closely monitoring the situation at Mingus Mountain Academy. More testing will take place on the campus tomorrow for students and staff and they have been supplied with a large quantity of personal protection equipment.”

The Wednesday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows 9,707 positive COVID-19 cases have now been documented in Arizona, including 402 in the past 24 hours. Arizona also has now documented 426 deaths from COVID-19, including 31 in the past day.

Arizona has now seen the two highest single-day coronavirus death tallies on consecutive days, with 33 reported Tuesday and 31 on Wednesday.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Seniors 65 and older outpace Arizona’s COVID-19 death statistics by a wide margin, with 331 of the state’s 426 deaths coming from the senior-most demographic. Arizonans between the ages of 55 and 64 have accounted for 55 deaths since coronavirus documentation began by ADHS.

ADHS data shows women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 4,138.

Pima County has 1,425 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 892 cases. Apache County has 612 documented cases. Coconino County has 588 positive tests.

Testing data

The ADHS Wednesday report states 91,737 tests have been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,645), but the fewest deaths (15). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,257 times with 331 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 22 new cases in the past 24 hours with 150 confirmed positive tests, two deaths and 11 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.

YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 10 in Sedona, six in Camp Verde and five throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 68 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley, primarily because of a “cluster” of new cases confirmed at the Mingus Mountain Academy alternative girls school.

YCCHS reports 3,227 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 104-46 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

What is contact tracing?

Contact tracing tracks down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread. Public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious. Contacts are provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill. To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection," the CDC says. "They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them."

Hospital Reports

Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 34 patients with two in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with four tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 37 positive tests with 32 results pending. FMC has admitted 156 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.24 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 72,050, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 164,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 3.68 million cases reported worldwide, with 258,000 deaths and 1.21 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 6 9,707 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported