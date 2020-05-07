AZ seniors account for 354 of state’s 450 COVID-19 deaths
Arizonans 65 and older now account for nearly 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Thursday morning report from the state’s health services department.
The Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday report states the 65-and-older demographic in Arizona has experienced 354 of the state’s 450 COVID-19 deaths since coronavirus documentation began in January.
Arizona added 24 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; 88 in the past three days.
The state also confirmed 238 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing Arizona’s total caseload to 9,945.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
ADHS data shows women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 5,196.
Pima County has 1,465 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 912 cases. Apache County has 630 documented cases. Coconino County has 618 positive tests.
Testing data
The ADHS Thursday report states 111,086 tests have been done in Arizona with 7.6% of those coming back positive.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,742), but the fewest deaths (16). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,309 times with 354 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 22 new cases in the past 24 hours with 172 confirmed positive tests, two deaths and 12 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.
YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 10 in Sedona, seven in Camp Verde and five throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 77 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley, primarily because of a “cluster” of new cases confirmed at the Mingus Mountain Academy alternative girls school.
YCCHS reports 3,712 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.4% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 116-56 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
What is contact tracing?
Contact tracing tracks down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread. Public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious. Contacts are provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill. To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection," the CDC says. "They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them." – Source: Yavapai County Community Health Services
Hospital Reports
Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 40 patients with two in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with five tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 35 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC has admitted 169 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.26 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 74,665, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 171,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 3.78 million cases reported worldwide, with 265,000 deaths and 1.26 million recoveries.
