Cottonwood Chamber facing financial struggle without bed tax dollars

COTTONWOOD - Tuesday, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christian Oliva del Rio was part of a Zoom.us meeting with Yavapai County officials.

What sort of meetings Oliva del Rio will attend, and the exact role Chamber staff have in Cottonwood’s economy in the year ahead, however, are unclear.

Last week, Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin announced he was not going to exercise the city’s option for year two of a three-year contract, due to an anticipated sharp decrease in hotel bed taxes for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This move will cost the Chamber $230,000 in Fiscal 2021 funding, or a large portion of its annual funding. That figure was determined by taking roughly 85 percent of Cottonwood’s annual bed tax money.

“The city funding is meant to be for tourism-related duties that help the city,” Oliva del Rio said. “So that funding pays a greater fraction of my salary than it does with (Operations Director) Tracie (Schimikowsky), and all of the salary for (executive assistant) Karen (Pfeifer).”

Corbin’s decision doesn’t affect Chamber funding through June 30, although Pfeifer’s position has been eliminated to cut costs, as she ran the still-closed visitors center.

“It’s been a real challenge for us,” Oliva del Rio said. Oliva del Rio and Schimikowsky are still working, mostly through digital communication, to help businesses survive the pandemic and to help those in need network to find donations or other resources.

The bigger adjustments, Oliva del Rio said, will need to be made if there’s no change to Corbin’s decision to not renew the Chamber’s contract.

“I’m not sure exactly what we’ll do,” Oliva del Rio said. In a contract approved by the Cottonwood Council in August of last year, the city will fund the Chamber, through bed tax revenues, at $230,000 per year for as many as three years.

The funds will be disbursed in equal monthly installments of about $19,000. The funding amount could be reduced in the second and third years of the agreement if bed tax revenues decrease dramatically, or, for any other reason, the Council decides to reduce it, providing notice by May 1 of the then-current fiscal year, with Corbin meeting that deadline.

Each fiscal year starts July 1. The stated purpose of the agreement is for the Chamber to “promote, develop and enhance tourism and economic development for the City and its environs, and to render specific professional and technical services to the city.”

However, Corbin also decided to ask the Council to approve the reclassification of the economic development director position previously held by Richard Faust, who retired.

That request — which created a new position of tourism and economic development director — was approved earlier this year, and Tricia Lewis was hired to fill that new position.

Corbin said the city will spend about $130,000 of funds line-item marked for Chamber funding on direct tourism and promotion, saving the city about $100,000 in Fiscal 2021.

“I firmly believe in what we do as a service to businesses of the community,” Oliva del Rio said. “I’m an optimist. I’m confident we will still be able to offer something in July. We just aren’t sure, right now, what that will look like.”

With so much recent distress and instantly lost revenue happening as a result of the pandemic, Oliva del Rio said, the future of the Chamber has been discussed and addressed, but there isn’t much time to dwell on any one aspect of planning.

Much of the focus has been on helping individual businesses survive to the next month, or even the next week. Oliva del Rio said that kind of day-to-day aid and communication is sort of traditional chamber of commerce work anyway — albeit at a frenzied pace, with dozens of merchants having their whole livelihoods at stake.

“We have the ability to seek some grants,” Oliva del Rio said. “We’re a 501(c)(6) organization, so we’re not in line for the same opportunities for help as businesses and other nonprofits, but we are in line for some.”

Oliva del Rio said it helps that the Chamber owns the building it uses for office space; it already receives rental income for one-third of it and can consolidate and rent out another one-third if necessary.

“We also tried to put away a lot in reserves,” Oliva del Rio said. Oliva del Rio said the Chamber does much of its work behind the scenes, especially with workforce coordination and training programs that the general public doesn’t witness.

“In fact, this spring, we’ve actually discussing more types of workshops and programs than ever,” he said.

Oliva del Rio urged everyone to be patient with newly created state or federal programs; to have everything work smoothly, with the number of people involved and the short time since the pandemic became an issue, would be more surprising.

“I’m actually surprised some of the federal help came together in just a few weeks,” he said.