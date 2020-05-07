OFFERS
Exercise helps mental, physical state during COVID-19 pandemic

“Exercise helps the mental state and the physical state,” said John Mougin, chief quality officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 3:32 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 7, 2020 3:33 PM

photo

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Leon Pontikes said Thursday that COVID-19 is not only a respiratory disease, that it also attacks the neurological and gastrointestinal systems, as well as clotting. VVN/Bill Helm

COTTONWOOD — Being physically fit is a good way to fight any kind of disease.

Statistics show that people are exercising since they’ve been directed indoors by COVID-19 restrictions.

That’s what Chief Quality Officer John Mougin explained Thursday during Northern Arizona Healthcare’s weekly media briefing.

“Despite gyms being closed, we are exercising more at home,” Mougin said. “Exercise helps the mental state and the physical state.”

Regardless of any physical, social or emotional benefits of exercise, gyms and fitness centers should be treated “like any other business,” he said.

“Touching equipment, there should be stringent decontamination,” Mougin said.

According to an April 22 story on the Nuvance Health website, exercise is “crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The story cited research that shows “regular, moderate-intensity exercise has immune-boosting benefits that may help your body fight off infections, including COVID-19.”

The story also stated that regular exercise may be “especially beneficial for older adults and people with chronic health conditions,” and can help improve a person’s balance, flexibility, strength, mobility, and cardiovascular health.

For more, visit norwalkhospital.org.

COVID-19 doesn’t just attack respiratory system

It wasn’t very long ago when most health professionals thought COVID-19 was predominantly a respiratory disease, Leon Pontikes said during the media briefing.

But Pontikes, chief medical officer for Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group, now knows this to be untrue.

“We learned that there are so many bodily systems that are affected,” he said. From neurological to gastrointestinal to clotting, Pontikes explained that COVID-19 affects “many more systems than respiratory.”

Northern Arizona Healthcare physicians have also learned that keeping COVID-19 patients in a confined area helps healthcare professionals provide better care, Mougin said.

“Because nurses can stay in their (personal protective equipment) the whole time, not having to change in and out,” Mougin said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

