Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore reopening

COTTONWOOD -- Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore on Main Street in Cottonwood will reopen Monday, May 11. The ReStore has been closed due to the pandemic, according to a news release from Executive Director Tania Simms.

Staff finished remodeling work and preparing the store for the return of customers during the closure, she said. The ReStore provides a significant revenue source for the nonprofit, and they are ready to reopen.

Restore shops are home-improvement stores filled with hundreds of items for sale for home renovations. They sell new and used appliances, home-goods, building materials, furniture, cleaning supplies, she said. Items are sold at a fraction of the cost, so it’s perfect for people who are at home doing projects.

"All the proceeds from the store, and we are a non-profit, are sold tax free," she said. "All of the proceeds come back to Habitat to support our mission, for overhead, and to provide decent safe, affordable homes for the families we serve.”

Habitat for Humanity is a world-wide, nonprofit housing organization that builds and improves homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.

VVHH’s latest project is a triplex for three families on Peach Lane in Sedona. But the celebration to open the triplex for volunteers, donors and future homeowners was canceled in April because of coronavirus social distancing concerns.

VVHH celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020. In 25 years,13 homes have been built, three homes rehabilitated and numerous critical home repairs were made.

The ReStore store is located at 737 S. Main St., Cottonwood. That is where customers can shop in-store and pick up their products after they shop on- line, she said.

If customers don’t want to make a physical trip to the store, customers can shop on-line at www.vvhabitat.org. There is a safe and secure check out and pick-up is offered curbside at the store.

“We are excited to reopen the ReStore Monday,” said Restore Director Ron Burke. “We have put plans into place to make sure we follow extra measures to keep employees and customers safe and follow physical distancing guidelines. And, customers will see a fresh and clean store on the inside and outside.”

Simms said they will be scheduling donation pick-ups and accepting drop-off donations at the ReStore starting on Monday.