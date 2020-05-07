VVFD contains Clarkdale wildfire to quarter-acre

Tuesday, May 5, at about 4 p.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a wildland fire in the Clarkdale area, behind the Chemical Transportation, Inc. facility, according to a news release.

VVFD was dispatched to multiple reports of a brush fire with smoke visible in the gulch area. Upon arrival, crews found a brush fire by the railroad tracks moving slowly towards the west.

Crews had to hike into the fire approximately 500 yards due to no roads in the area.

The fire was contained to approximately a quarter acre with no structures threatened.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Cottonwood Fire assisted with the incident.

