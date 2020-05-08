Arizona records new single-day highs for COVID-19 cases, deaths
Total state caseload reaches 10,526 with 517 deaths
Arizona experienced both its highest number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past 24 hours as the state’s overall caseload soared past the 10,000 mark.
Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 581 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the past day.
In total, Arizona now has confirmed 10,526 COVID-19 cases since the first documented case Jan. 26. The state’s death tally from the virus now stands at 517.
Arizona has gained 1,607 new positive tests this week. It took the state 64 days to document its first 1,000 cases of COVID-19, and 39 days to add 9,000-plus new cases.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Friday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group continues to be at highest risk from COVID-19, with 410 of the state’s 517 deaths coming from this age group. There have been 61 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
Women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 5,525.
Pima County has 1,520 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 945 cases. Apache County has 671 documented cases. Coconino County has 659 positive tests.
Testing data
The ADHS Friday report states 119,907 tests have been done in Arizona with 7.4% of those coming back positive.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,976), but the fewest deaths (19). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,444 times with 410 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows three new cases in the past 24 hours with 175 confirmed positive tests, four deaths and 13 patients who have recovered from the virus.
YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 10 in Sedona, seven in Camp Verde and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 76 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley.
YCCHS reports 4,004 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 3,829 negative tests.
Women outpace men by a 117-58 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with four in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with three tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 36 positive tests with 27 results pending. FMC has admitted 173 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.29 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 76,726, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 171,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 3.88 million cases reported worldwide, with 271,000 deaths and 1.31 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 8 10,526 cases
May 7 9,945 cases
May 6 9,707 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 4 8,919 cases
May 3 8,640 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
May 1 7,962 cases
April 30 7,648 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 28 6,948 cases
April 27 6,716 cases
April 26 6,526 cases
April 25 6,280 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 23 5,769 cases
April 22 5,459 cases
April 21 5,251 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 19 4,929 cases
April 18 4,719 cases
April 17 4,507 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 15 3,962 cases
April 14 3,806 cases
April 13 3,702 cases
April 12 3,539 cases
April 11 3,393 cases
April 10 3,112 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 8 2,726 cases
April 7 2,575 cases
April 6 2,456 cases
April 5 2,269 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
April 3 1,769 cases
April 2 1,598 cases
April 1 1,413 cases
March 31 1,289 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
March 29 919 cases
March 28 773 cases
March 27 665 cases
March 26 508 cases
March 25 401 cases
March 24 326 cases
March 23 235 cases
March 21 106 cases
March 20 63 cases
March 19 44 cases
Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported
