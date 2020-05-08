Cornville home heavily damaged by fire
CORNVILLE - Friday, May 8, at about 3:45 a.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a residential fire in the 11000 block of Plateau Drive. VVFD was dispatched to a “living room on fire” assignment.
Crews viewed a significant column of smoke while arriving on scene and upgraded to a “working fire.”
On arrival they made an initial “quick-hit” attack from outside the structure and then went interior while their water tender set up a water supply.
The second engine then pulled a “back -up” or safety line.
Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department also arrived and brought their crew up to provide manpower. After the flames were extinguished, an extensive overhaul was performed to make sure no fire was hidden in the attic space.
The Verde Valley fire inspector was also on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The investigation in currently on-going.
No one was injured in the incident, but, unfortunately, the home has some severe damage. The residence is not habitable at this time.
Other agency units responding to this call included a Sedona Fire District engine and water tender, a Verde Valley Ambulance Company ambulance and rehab Unit, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Crisis Team and Arizona Public Service.
Anyone who has questions can contact the Verde Valley Fire District by calling 928-634-2578.
