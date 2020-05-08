Council not unanimous on city manager’s budget adjustments

COTTONWOOD - Tuesday’s regular Cottonwood City Council meeting clipped along without much discussion or disagreement — until City Manager Ron Corbin completed his budget adjustment presentation.

Council Member Tosca Henry took exception to Corbin’s recent decision to eliminate full-time positions.

The Cottonwood city manager cannot create new positions without council approval, but can eliminate them as a cost savings.

Corbin, needing to make up a projected $400,000 shortfall in the Fiscal 2020 budget that ends June 30, eliminated the interim recreation center director position, as well as the management analyst job, one full-time librarian position, an administrative assistant position at City Hall and the permit tech position in Community Development.

Those positions will not exist in Fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, unless the council’s budget process includes specific inclusion of each one — though budget planning will have to include finding the money to fund those positions.

Corbin also decided to furlough 61 city part-time employees through June, though those positions still exist in FY 2021 without council action, and he said he’s going to save about $100,000 by not renewing the city’s contract with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce.

Henry’s contention was that the city manager’s elimination of positions, while technically allowed as part of his job description, should have been done after discussion with council.

“It is completely within the purview of the city manager to make labor decisions based on daily operations,” Henry said. “However, when it’s in response to a health crisis, we make decisions out of what? Panic, or some other irrational basis? Is that the message we want to send to our staff and community, that we make decisions without full data? For me, it is not.”

Councilman Doug Hulse was also critical of the elimination of positions.

“I’m very uncomfortable with eliminating positions that end up terminating people, before we really know where we sit financially,” Hulse said. “It seems to be terminations are not really appropriate under the circumstances. Those positions could have been furloughed. It’s tough to bring them back once eliminated.”

Corbin began his presentation by pointing out that in his first annual review (he was hired in December 2018), he was told, regarding the city’s budget, that he could “do better.”

“You guys can always fund the positions that I cut for next year,” he said. “I will follow the will of the council. I just took the steps that I felt were prudent based on the information we’re likely to have between now and May 21. (Finance Director) Kirsten (Lennon) has been really close to spot-on in her projections, but moving that meeting up, we are not as likely to have updated sales tax numbers from the state.”

Not all members of the council had criticism for Corbin’s choices. Vice Mayor Michael Mathews said he supports Corbin’s decisions, saying he’s willing to give Corbin a “long leash.”

“I don’t disagree with any of the sentiment I’ve heard from other councilors, but I do stand by and support the difficult decisions that had to be made,” Mathews said. “Nobody wants to make those. We would have liked to breeze through this process without touching any of these points. I’m glad I’m not in (Corbin’s) position. We don’t even know how badly we’re reeling; it could be worse than projections.”

Council Member Debbie Wilden said she would agree to meet before May 21. However, Mayor Tim Elinski didn’t propose anything other than the council’s budget meeting.

That meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, in the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, rather than in an online format. Corbin said waiting until the May 21 date and using the Clubhouse is based on the expectation that Gov. Doug Ducey will allow gatherings of as many as 10 people in a room — with six-foot separations — by that date.

With no property tax, Cottonwood is more dependent on sales tax revenue than some cities, and plans its late budget process accordingly.

“I believe we are, hopefully, on the downside of this pandemic,” Elinski said. “The state has not been responsive to our requests to get us the numbers more quickly.”