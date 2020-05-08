OFFERS
Mingus Union will air commencement video May 22
Caps and gowns mailed out to graduates two weeks ago

Mingus Superintendent Mike Westcott: “We do not want to make promises and raise hopes only to dash those hopes later because we cannot, in good conscience or in compliance with state orders, commence a ceremony with hundreds of individuals gathered in close quarters.” VVN file photo

Mingus Superintendent Mike Westcott: “We do not want to make promises and raise hopes only to dash those hopes later because we cannot, in good conscience or in compliance with state orders, commence a ceremony with hundreds of individuals gathered in close quarters.” VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 8, 2020 10:26 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mingus Union High School does not plan to hold a traditional commencement ceremony for its Class of 2020, Superintendent Mike Westcott explained Thursday in a letter to the district’s families.

Part of a long list of ways the district plans to celebrate this year’s graduating class, Mingus Union is working with Oregon sports production company Virtumencement to create a commencement video that will premiere beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, during the school’s traditional graduation time.

“With respect to a postponement of graduation ceremonies until June or even July, the MUHS administrative team does not believe such scheduling in this time of great uncertainty is warranted or justified,” Westcott wrote in the May 7 letter. “We do not want to make promises and raise hopes only to dash those hopes later because we cannot, in good conscience or in compliance with state orders, commence a ceremony with hundreds of individuals gathered in close quarters.”

Not a virtual graduation, per se

The video, Westcott explained Thursday, is not intended to be a virtual graduation “per se,” as the videographers will be “capturing elements of what would have occurred during the ceremony.”

According to Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee, once the video is completed, the school will own its rights and “can share it as much as we'd like.”

As to which website will be used to broadcast the video, Gee said there is no “concrete broadcast plan yet other than the date and time.”

For $1,995, Mingus Union ordered the gold video package, which includes an integrated principal commencement address; integrated valedictorian or honored guest speeches (up to five total speeches included); student profiles, with student name, photo, accomplishments, and senior quote; up to 500 students. Commemorative DVDs will be available for purchase. Visit virtumencement.com for more information.

Be the Light

As a special symbol of both hope and solidarity, Mingus Union High School will participate in the “Be the Light” movement to honor its graduating class each Friday through May 22.

Mingus football stadium lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. – 20:20 military time – and left on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Mingus Union asks that the school’s families and community members also turn on their porch lights during this time to honor the Class of 2020.

Delay in yearbook delivery

Gee also said this week that layoffs and furloughs at LifeTouch mean that the yearbook vendor is “not able to guarantee” a delivery time for the Class of 2020 yearbook.

“We are not expecting the books to arrive before school is out for summer and apologize on behalf of the situation that is out of everyone's control,” LifeTouch wrote in an email to Gee.

But caps and gowns were mailed to Mingus Union graduates “a couple of weeks ago,” Westcott said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

