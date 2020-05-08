Nicole Florisi leaves full-time law enforcement to run Verde Valley Sanctuary

COTTONWOOD - When Nicole Florisi took over as the executive director of the Verde Valley Sanctuary on March 31, she was making what she felt was the next logical step into a new role.

However, she was also taking over for a director who was held, by all accounts, in high regard prior to his passing in February — and she took on the role of leading a women’s shelter and other programs through a pandemic.

After Matthew Kelley passed away Feb. 14, a few days after a heart attack, the Sanctuary’s board of directors conducted a search and found someone geographically and socially close to the women’s advocacy and support it implements.

Florisi quit her full-time position as a sergeant with the Clarkdale Police Department to lead the Sanctuary.

“I don’t feel like it was a giant leap” to go from law enforcement to running the Sanctuary, Florisi said, as she has also worked part-time for Spectrum Health as a counselor. “I have long advocated for victims, whoever those might be. I look at counseling as an extension of my work in law enforcement.”

In addition to her 21 years of law enforcement experience and training, Florisi also earned a bachelor’s degree in public safety and emergency management and a master’s degree in professional counseling from Grand Canyon University. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Sanctuary as she sees the role of advocacy for victims, in part, as bettering the community to which victims return.

“It’s not enough simply to get people off the streets for a few days, if they’re going right back into the same kind of community,” she said. “The community environment must improve as well.”

Barry Maketansky, also a former board member and now the overseer of the section of the Sanctuary that includes its two thrift stores. He said the interview committee saw positive elements of Florisi’s potential as director that even he didn’t see.

“One of the things Matthew talked about a lot, especially in the last few years of his life, was the concept of ‘shelter without walls,’” Maketansky said. “Nicole gets that. Outreach and transition is a huge part of our services.”

“There are people who don’t necessarily need a shelter, but need services,” Florisi said. “That’s why our outreach arm is so important. For example, is all your life paperwork together? Do you have your birth certificate in a safe place? Your kids’ birth certificates? Access to money? These are things victims sometimes don’t have, and just because you’re ready to take positive steps, like looking for work, doesn’t mean you’re fully ready.”

One aspect Florisi said she’ll stress is trauma-informed care. She wants staff to remember spouse and partner abuse is a learned behavior, and that abusers, too, were victims at one point.

“Many people I dealt with throughout my career experienced some level of trauma,” Florisi said. “I became fascinated with the neurobiology of trauma and it went from there. My post-master degree work is in trauma for that reason.”

Kelley was a counselor at Spectrum Health prior to coming to the Sanctuary, so he didn’t have direct experience running something like a 28-bed women’s shelter. Florisi said Kelley’s work ethic and desire to be of continually more service to people was contagious.

“I’ve never known anyone who gave more of a sense of ‘We need to be better, so we can be as effective as he is,” Florisi said. “He taught me to use tools I already had and to develop some new ones as well.”

Kelley focused on Sanctuary programs that help children; the 335 faux butterflies in the garden behind the Twice Nice Thriftique store in Cottonwood represent the 335 children who came through the shelter during his tenure.

Kelley was also pet-friendly; Florisi wants to continue that, as she doesn’t want victims to stay in abusive situations because of pets. She also wants to do more with biofeedback and a sound-healing room. A playground has also been established at the Sanctuary.

“It’s our job to provide the best opportunity for people to achieve their own personal health and safety goals,” Florisi said.

Streamlining of transitional housing, in partnership with local government, and encouraging the construction of more affordable Verde Valley housing are priorities.

“I might have to win the Powerball at some point,” Florisi joked regarding fundraising challenges. On the serious side, she said she’ll continue to speak to groups and charities about the mission of the Sanctuary.

After growing up in Chicago suburbs, Florisi’s Arizona law enforcement career began after she started out with the Cottonwood Police Department’s dispatch center in 1999.

She went through a law enforcement academy to become a Jerome Police Department officer, still dispatching while working for both Jerome and Clarkdale through the past two decades, completing educational goals along the way.

She is still working for Jerome part-time on grant writing and grant management until she gets “more settled” at the shelter.

“I haven’t pulled any time on the street since I started here at the shelter— but I will in the future,” she said.

The counseling aspect of running the Sanctuary also provides a continued opportunity for Florisi to serve her community and help people.

“Clients are not check boxes,” Florisi said. “Not every victim is happy to see the police. Not everyone is happy to be at a shelter. The key is to remember how to communicate with people who are scared or upset.”