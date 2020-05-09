Arizona: 3,312 new cases so far this month; 2,320 in past week
Data processing from last weekend’s Arizona COVID-19 testing blitz has resulted in more positive tests being recorded than at any previous time since testing began in January.
At the same time, Arizona’s positive-test case ratio declined steadily this past week with the State Department of Health Services Saturday morning report showing only 7.2% of those tested have received a positive diagnosis.
The ADHS Saturday report shows an increase of 434 positive tests in Arizona since Friday morning. That comes one day after Arizona reported its highest single-day tally with 581 new cases. The state has added 3,312 new cases this month and 2,320 in the past week.
ADHS also reported 15 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 532.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Saturday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group continues to be at highest risk from COVID-19, with 423 of the state’s 532 deaths coming from this age group. There have been 61 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
Women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 5,779.
Pima County has 1,554 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 981 cases. Apache County has 710 documented cases. Coconino County has 679 positive tests.
Testing data
The ADHS Saturday report states 128,940 tests have been done in Arizona with 7.2% of those coming back positive.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (4,145), but the fewest deaths (19). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,521 times with 423 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Saturday morning report shows three new cases in the past 24 hours with 178 confirmed positive tests, four deaths and 13 patients who have recovered from the virus. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; two were from the Prescott area.
YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 12 in Sedona, seven in Camp Verde and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 76 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley.
YCCHS reports 4,356 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.9% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 118-60 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Saturday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 42 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with five tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 32 positive tests with 22 results pending. FMC has admitted 173 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.32 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 78,533, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 171,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 3.97 million cases reported worldwide, with 276,000 deaths and 1.34 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 9 10,960 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 7 9,945 cases
May 6 9,707 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 4 8,919 cases
May 3 8,640 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
May 1 7,962 cases
April 30 7,648 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 28 6,948 cases
April 27 6,716 cases
April 26 6,526 cases
April 25 6,280 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 23 5,769 cases
April 22 5,459 cases
April 21 5,251 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 19 4,929 cases
April 18 4,719 cases
April 17 4,507 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 15 3,962 cases
April 14 3,806 cases
April 13 3,702 cases
April 12 3,539 cases
April 11 3,393 cases
April 10 3,112 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 8 2,726 cases
April 7 2,575 cases
April 6 2,456 cases
April 5 2,269 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
April 3 1,769 cases
April 2 1,598 cases
April 1 1,413 cases
March 31 1,289 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
March 29 919 cases
March 28 773 cases
March 27 665 cases
March 26 508 cases
March 25 401 cases
March 24 326 cases
March 23 235 cases
March 21 106 cases
March 20 63 cases
March 19 44 cases
Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported
