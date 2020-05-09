Commentary: Take moment to say thank you to law enforcement

Up close and personal, day after day, Yavapai County’s local law enforcement officers are our front line in fighting crime.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, most residents are focused on sheltering at home, social distancing, and wearing protective equipment when we interact with the public.



For our law enforcement heroes, their day-to-day life has not changed. In fact, domestic violence, assault and senseless acts of rage, reckless and impaired driving, and drug abuse and its consequences are all on the rise.

The week of May 11 is National Police Week and a good time to express our gratitude for the staggering array of things we expect from our police and which they consistently do well.

Every single day, an officer acts as a first responder; makes split-second analyses of complex, irrational situations, rapidly sorting out who poses danger and who needs help; witnesses gruesome accidents and crime scenes; administers often life-saving first aid; detects drug and alcohol impairment; and reverses a heroin overdose with Naloxone.

Modern day policing demands that our law enforcement officers become experts on a wide range of topics including mental health; substance abuse; domestic violence; terrorism; geography; psychology; animal control; drug identification; federal, state, county and local laws; weapons; self-defense; transportation; and to have an intimate knowledge of the people, places and things in their own communities.

They memorize stacks of legal standards, compose mountains of reports recalling every minute detail, and become masters of the legal system where they are called to tell the stories of their work with the utmost veracity.

It is almost cliché to say they put their lives on the line for us, but we have way too many examples of officers who have done just that. Yet they continue to serve, even under pandemic conditions, at all hours of the day, and are bravely and steadfastly there for us.

Even when they are off duty, you can find our police appearing at community meetings, helping underprivileged kids, working security at events, and stopping on the highway to offer help when just living their lives as private citizens.

It is now more important than ever to let our local law enforcement officers know that we support them and are grateful for all the amazing things we know they do – and for all the little things they do when no one is watching.

The next time you see a police officer just doing his or her job, take a moment to say thank you. It will mean more to them than you may realize.

Sheila Polk is the Yavapai County Attorney.