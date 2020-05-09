OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 09
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commentary: Take moment to say thank you to law enforcement

Sheila Polk is the Yavapai County Attorney.

Sheila Polk is the Yavapai County Attorney.

Sheila Polk: MY TURN
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 10:57 a.m.

Up close and personal, day after day, Yavapai County’s local law enforcement officers are our front line in fighting crime.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, most residents are focused on sheltering at home, social distancing, and wearing protective equipment when we interact with the public.

For our law enforcement heroes, their day-to-day life has not changed. In fact, domestic violence, assault and senseless acts of rage, reckless and impaired driving, and drug abuse and its consequences are all on the rise.

The week of May 11 is National Police Week and a good time to express our gratitude for the staggering array of things we expect from our police and which they consistently do well.

Every single day, an officer acts as a first responder; makes split-second analyses of complex, irrational situations, rapidly sorting out who poses danger and who needs help; witnesses gruesome accidents and crime scenes; administers often life-saving first aid; detects drug and alcohol impairment; and reverses a heroin overdose with Naloxone.

Modern day policing demands that our law enforcement officers become experts on a wide range of topics including mental health; substance abuse; domestic violence; terrorism; geography; psychology; animal control; drug identification; federal, state, county and local laws; weapons; self-defense; transportation; and to have an intimate knowledge of the people, places and things in their own communities.

They memorize stacks of legal standards, compose mountains of reports recalling every minute detail, and become masters of the legal system where they are called to tell the stories of their work with the utmost veracity.

It is almost cliché to say they put their lives on the line for us, but we have way too many examples of officers who have done just that. Yet they continue to serve, even under pandemic conditions, at all hours of the day, and are bravely and steadfastly there for us.

Even when they are off duty, you can find our police appearing at community meetings, helping underprivileged kids, working security at events, and stopping on the highway to offer help when just living their lives as private citizens.

It is now more important than ever to let our local law enforcement officers know that we support them and are grateful for all the amazing things we know they do – and for all the little things they do when no one is watching.

The next time you see a police officer just doing his or her job, take a moment to say thank you. It will mean more to them than you may realize.

Sheila Polk is the Yavapai County Attorney.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County drug enforcement funding faces reductions
County attorney uses history to guide modern law practices
Arizona law enforcement lauded by Holocaust Memorial Museum
Methamphetamine ­ The "Soul Robber"
Police agencies step up funding for drug enforcement task force
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News