Letter Governor Ducey now on reckless course

Editor:

Our Governor has been leading Arizona through this virus problem, I thought he was doing a good job.



Now I am very concerned that he has changed and he seems to be making reckless decisions as to opening the state up.



He was cautious at first and now what has happened with his initial strategy?



No matter how fast many politicians are advocating opening up this country I hope the citizens will be cautious and do what each of us must do to stay healthy.

All along I thought we had a good governor and now I am not so sure.



Shirley Isaacson

Cottonwood