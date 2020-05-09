Letter: Issue is not having faith vs. lacking faith; it’s an issue of wisdom vs. foolishness

Editor:

I am writing to answer a question that I been asked repeatedly: “Why is the church closed?”

There has been various ways that churches have chosen to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some are complying with the government mandates; many are live streaming their sermons; others are finding a different work-around, such as hosting drive-in services in a parking lot; others are meeting outside in undisclosed locations and changing the meeting place every week; still others are openly defiant and holding services as usual(i.e. churches in Florida, Virginia, Louisiana, and Missouri.

I cannot answer for them, but I have to answer for the local church God has given me the responsibility of.).

Briefly there are some things that need to be considered:

The church is not a building; the church is the people of God, redeemed by Jesus Christ. So, in an important sense, no one can shut down the church.

A building may sit empty, but the church can still be “And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.” Ephesians 3:19

Followers of Christ should always seek to obey civil authority unless that authority requires that we do something sinful; contrary to the Scriptures.

We see this principle demonstrated in the lives of Daniel (Daniel 6:10–28) and the Apostles (Acts 5:25–42) and in the response of Joseph and Mary to go to Bethlehem to register for taxation (Luke 2:1–5).

Paul states that we are to obey those who rule over us, for they were placed there by God Himself for our good (Romans 13:1–7; cf. 1 Peter 2:13).

So, it is always wise to obey governmental authority unless compelled by Scripture not to obey.

Those churches who defy the mandates of civil authorities, are claiming that “We ought to obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29). However, those who would defy the mandates concerning COVID-19, may be overlooking the fact that the orders are not designed to stop us from worshiping and ministering.

In the early days of the church, when Peter and John defied the Sanhedrin, at issue was a direct order to stop preaching in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 5:28, “Saying, Did not we straitly command you that ye should not teach in this name? and, behold, ye have filled Jerusalem with your doctrine, and intend to bring this man’s blood upon us.”).

I must add as an independent, fundamental Baptist, that if any government, national, state, or local were to mandate that I or the people I pastor could no longer preach or teach the Scriptures and of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; I will be the first to ardently, passionately and zealously stand in vigorous defiance.

At this particular time, I believe that the stated motivation of federal, state, and local governments for the personal distancing rules is the protection of the general public, including our own congregations. No one is trying to keep us from preaching the gospel.

I believe that the “Church’s” response to this pandemic crisis should be to show the love of Christ, finding ways to minister to our hurting, fearful neighbors. The issue is not an issue of having faith vs. lacking faith — it’s an issue of wisdom vs. foolishness. We should always choose the path of wisdom. Personally, I do not like being told to stay six feet away from people, to wear a mask, having to use zoom for doctor’s appoints, because I love people and love the people I minister to, but for the safety of the community, I do.

We may be isolated, quarantined, or forced into a temporary separation “…but the word of God is not bound” (II Timothy 2:9).

Pastor John W. Watson

Middle Verde Rock Church