TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 09
Letter: A job well done by all involved in Fair Livestock Show and Auction

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 10:52 a.m.

Editor:

Over the past winter and spring, thousands of youngsters all over the United States have been busily preparing to show their livestock in local, county and state fairs.

The Verde Valley is no different. Local FFA, FFA PALS and 4-H Club members have spent countless hours before school, after school, weekends and middle of the night selecting, purchasing, housing, feeding, training, doctoring and loving their small and large stock projects. They did all of this while still maintaining grades and performing community service (In very difficult times). The goal was to show these projects at fair in front of family and friends, showcasing their hard-work and then, to sell these animals at auction in order to recoup expenses, purchase next-year’s project and tuck a little away. Unfortunately, much like many others, our Fair was canceled.

Which brings us to our next group of simply amazing folks, the Verde Valley Fair Executive Board, Verde Valley Livestock Committee and last but not least, Verde Valley Fair Director (Mrs. Coleen Gilboy). The above mentioned, plus countless others, volunteered their time and energy to quickly and efficiently arrange for a successful virtual on-line livestock show. They also arranged a virtual on-line livestock auction which was both exciting and exceeded everyone’s expectation.

And that brings us to our third group of incredible people-the bidders and buyers. The response and support from these local business men and women, family, friends and neighbors was nothing short of amazing, especially in this time of economic uncertainty.

Perhaps the most important outcome of all of this is the fact that a great group of youngsters, with the help of their community, proved that no matter how very difficult circumstances may be, hard work, respect, cooperation and faith will bring rewards.

A great big JOB WELL DONE to all involved

Jordan and Cathy Baker

Cottonwood

News