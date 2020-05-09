OFFERS
Sat, May 09
Obituary: Cecilia Brand 1929-2020

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 11:09 a.m.

Cecilia Brand was born on August 6, 1929 and died on May 3, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Bueler Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

