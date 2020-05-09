Obituary: Douglas Edwin Braly 1957-2020
Douglas Edwin Braly, 63 of Cottonwood, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on January 23rd, 1957 to Joseph and Charlotte Braly.
Doug was a man loved by all. An award-winning father, first-place husband and elite friend. For those blessed to have had a conversation with Doug, you know he was intentional and genuine with your time and your thoughts.
Doug was many things and was amazing at them all. He was a talented tennis player as a young boy, professional cyclist in his prime and a sharpshooter on the basketball court through his older age. Doug could take you down in any challenge and do it with a humble smile.
He was admired by many and will be missed dearly. He is rejoined with his beautiful wife, Stella, in Heaven and survived by his two daughters, Deserata and Torey Braly.
Services will be postponed until a later date.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
