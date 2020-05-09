OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 09
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Evelyn Alice Garcia

Evelyn Alice Garcia

Evelyn Alice Garcia

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 11:15 a.m.

Evelyn Alice Garcia (nee Mazorowicz) formerly of Auburn Hills, and Fraser, Michigan, passed away quietly in her sleep at her Cottonwood, Arizona home on May 1, 2020, at the age of 85.

Evelyn was born and raised in Michigan, living there until a few years before her death.

She was a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to cook and spend time with her family. As well as being the matriarch of a large family, Evelyn was the manager of the Michigan Humane Society’s Rochester Hills Veterinary Clinic until her retirement at the age of 72.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Andrew Mazorowicz, of Hamtramck, Mich.; her sister, Dolores (Elmer) Blarek of Roseville, Mich.; her husband of 39 years, Lawrence Garcia and two children, Larry (Lyndsey) Garcia and Karen Lynn Garcia. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Peggy) Mazorowicz of Sterling Heights, Mich.; her sister, Cynthia (Donald) Rye of Lapeer, Mich. and her children, Anthony Garcia of Cottonwood, Dennis (Kellie) Garcia of Asheboro, No. Carolina, and Darlene (Pat) Garcia of Spring Hill, Fla.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many long-time friends.

In accordance with Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no formal services at this time. Her family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Messages to the family may be left at www.WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

John R. Shade Sr. 1923 - 2008
Deloris Garcia 1922 - 2008
A. Raymond Christian, 1912-2007
Obituary: Consuelo Elena Langholz 1935-2018
Obituary: Dale Ditterline 1934-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News