Obituary: Evelyn Alice Garcia
Evelyn Alice Garcia (nee Mazorowicz) formerly of Auburn Hills, and Fraser, Michigan, passed away quietly in her sleep at her Cottonwood, Arizona home on May 1, 2020, at the age of 85.
Evelyn was born and raised in Michigan, living there until a few years before her death.
She was a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to cook and spend time with her family. As well as being the matriarch of a large family, Evelyn was the manager of the Michigan Humane Society’s Rochester Hills Veterinary Clinic until her retirement at the age of 72.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Andrew Mazorowicz, of Hamtramck, Mich.; her sister, Dolores (Elmer) Blarek of Roseville, Mich.; her husband of 39 years, Lawrence Garcia and two children, Larry (Lyndsey) Garcia and Karen Lynn Garcia. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Peggy) Mazorowicz of Sterling Heights, Mich.; her sister, Cynthia (Donald) Rye of Lapeer, Mich. and her children, Anthony Garcia of Cottonwood, Dennis (Kellie) Garcia of Asheboro, No. Carolina, and Darlene (Pat) Garcia of Spring Hill, Fla.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many long-time friends.
In accordance with Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no formal services at this time. Her family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Messages to the family may be left at www.WestcottFuneralHome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
