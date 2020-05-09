Obituary: Lynn Peltier 1944-2020
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 11:10 a.m.
Lynn Peltier was born on March 22, 1944 and died on April 16, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
