Obituary: Robert Edward McNeil, Jr. 1952-2020

Robert Edward McNeil, Jr., 67, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Robert was born July 27, 1952 in Henderson, Texas to Macie (Clay) McNeil and the late Robert Edward McNeil, Sr.



He was a former resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, where he was a lumberjack and a truck driver.



Survivors include; mother and step-father, Macie Kinard and Roger of Graham, Texas; sister, Debra Musgrave and husband Norman of Archer City, Texas; brothers, Kenneth McNeil of Phoenix, Arizona and Gary McNeil of Payson, Arizona. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald McNeil in 2016. Robert’s wishes were to have a private family memorial service at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.