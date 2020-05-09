OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 09
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Village home targeted with tire slashing, gun shots

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 10:28 a.m.

VERDE VILLAGE – A Verde Village home has twice been the target of slashed tires and gun shots since April 25. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying those responsible.

Saturday, YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn said a $1,000 reward is being offered for help in identifying the people responsible for the two attacks at the home located in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane.

D’Evelyn said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane in Verde Village. Sometime around 1:30 a.m. on April 25, suspects entered the property and shot several rounds striking at least two vehicles. Additionally, two other vehicles had their tires slashed and another bullet was found to have struck a side of the occupied home.

On May 3, deputies again were dispatched to the same address for an additional report of shots fired. Residents stated that during the nighttime hours on May 3, several gunshots were again heard at the property. Deputies discovered two vehicles had their tires slashed. Several bullet casings were found in the front yard of the property, and two other vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Anonymous tips may be called into to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or submitted on online at www.yavapaisw.com. Information directly to Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case could result in an award up to $1,000. Those with information may also call the detective in charge, Chuck Owens, at 928-554-8606.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Aaron Martin, 20, arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village
Sheriff’s Office: Verde Village man fires into neighborhood before turning gun on himself
3 suspects arrested in Cottonwood following weapons offense
Second man arrested in connection with alleged drive-by shooting in Verde Village
Man fires rounds at family in Rimrock
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News