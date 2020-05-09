Verde Village home targeted with tire slashing, gun shots

VERDE VILLAGE – A Verde Village home has twice been the target of slashed tires and gun shots since April 25. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying those responsible.

Saturday, YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn said a $1,000 reward is being offered for help in identifying the people responsible for the two attacks at the home located in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane.

D’Evelyn said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane in Verde Village. Sometime around 1:30 a.m. on April 25, suspects entered the property and shot several rounds striking at least two vehicles. Additionally, two other vehicles had their tires slashed and another bullet was found to have struck a side of the occupied home.

On May 3, deputies again were dispatched to the same address for an additional report of shots fired. Residents stated that during the nighttime hours on May 3, several gunshots were again heard at the property. Deputies discovered two vehicles had their tires slashed. Several bullet casings were found in the front yard of the property, and two other vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Anonymous tips may be called into to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or submitted on online at www.yavapaisw.com. Information directly to Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case could result in an award up to $1,000. Those with information may also call the detective in charge, Chuck Owens, at 928-554-8606.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov