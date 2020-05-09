Verde Village home targeted with tire slashing, gun shots
VERDE VILLAGE – A Verde Village home has twice been the target of slashed tires and gun shots since April 25. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying those responsible.
Saturday, YCSO Public Affairs Supervisor Dwight D’Evelyn said a $1,000 reward is being offered for help in identifying the people responsible for the two attacks at the home located in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane.
D’Evelyn said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane in Verde Village. Sometime around 1:30 a.m. on April 25, suspects entered the property and shot several rounds striking at least two vehicles. Additionally, two other vehicles had their tires slashed and another bullet was found to have struck a side of the occupied home.
On May 3, deputies again were dispatched to the same address for an additional report of shots fired. Residents stated that during the nighttime hours on May 3, several gunshots were again heard at the property. Deputies discovered two vehicles had their tires slashed. Several bullet casings were found in the front yard of the property, and two other vehicles had been struck by bullets.
Anonymous tips may be called into to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or submitted on online at www.yavapaisw.com. Information directly to Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case could result in an award up to $1,000. Those with information may also call the detective in charge, Chuck Owens, at 928-554-8606.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- Cottonwood issues distancing, disinfection guidelines
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: