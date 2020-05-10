OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 11
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County Supervisors: No public attendance at meetings until at July 5

Staff report
Originally Published: May 10, 2020 9:50 a.m.

At its May 6 regular teleconference meeting, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s emergency declaration for another 60 days.

“I would like to ask that we extend this out 60 days from today’s date instead of the specific date of June 5th, which is only four weeks away,” Chairman Craig Brown said.

This declaration - which runs through July 5 — can be canceled at any time, if the board members feel the COVID-19 crisis has ended, according to a news release from the county.

Extending the declaration, while the state of Arizona is also under an emergency declaration, allows the county to receive state and federal funding to cover the additional expenses related to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Public meetings

With the Board of Supervisors' extension of the emergency declaration, in doing so it extended the closure of all public meetings to the community for an additional 60 days.

Public meetings will remain closed to the public, but anyone can send their comments or concerns to the Clerk of the Board on current agenda issues, the news release states.

Emails should be sent, at least 24 hours before a scheduled meeting, to ClerkofBoard.Web@yavapai.us.

In addition to supervisors meetings, this closure includes the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment and the Board of Building Adjustment and Appeals meetings.

The Board of Supervisors continues to show concern and caution when holding public meetings, a news release states. Large groups of people present serious risk during this time of crisis, while everyone works to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Yavapai County is committed to protecting its citizens and will be re-evaluating this decision on an ongoing basis. As soon as direction is given to allow the public to attend public meetings, all cases currently on hold will be re-advertised.

Anyone with questions about cases that are currently on hold, should contact the Planning Division at 928-771-3214.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
Cottonwood orders closing of bars, gyms, on-site dining
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72 years old
No County Planning and Zoning meetings until at least June
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News