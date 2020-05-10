Salons back in business in Arizona, Verde Valley

COTTONWOOD -- Normally, Candy Dawn’s opening of her new salon business on Main Street in Cottonwood would be just another new business opening in town. During a pandemic, it’s front-page news.

Dawn said when the Sedona salon she was working at for closed in April, “I basically decided to open a salon when things reopened.”

So the Sedona hairdresser, without a job, has been preparing for her opening for a month.

Gov. Doug Ducey gave her the go-ahead to open the Mane by Main Hair Salon with his Executive Order issued last Monday. The order allowed all Arizona cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services.

Dawn found a space on Main Street and started getting it ready with the help of Copper Mountain Millworks.

Her first appointment was 10 a.m. Friday and she said she’s booked for the next two and a half weeks. A lot of people in the Verde Valley need haircuts because of the closures, she agreed.

“One of the girls that worked with me actually came with me,” Dawn said

The duo decided to go their own way and Dawn opened her own salon in a former massage studio and rock gift shop. “I felt it would be a perfect salon for me.”

The business location is near the entrance of Riverfront Park and she said it has plenty of room for social distancing inside. Dawn has been a hairdresser for 10 years at Salon Virtu and Amanda Campbell has been a hairdresser for eight years in Sedona.

Dawn said she has prepared for the social distancing precautions mentioned in the governor’s order.

She and Campbell will wear masks and customers will be asked to wear their own masks, or she has masks for them. Clients will have to have their temperature taken.

The business has effective sanitation soaps and brushes and combs will be soaked and sanitized. Since it’s just her and Campbell, they will be able to maintain the six-foot distancing recommendation in the business. They are spacing out clients’ appointments to have more time for sanitizing. “I take it seriously,” Dawn said.



They are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 683 North Main Street, Suite 1A in Cottonwood. (928) 852-0999

“What a time to open a new business,” Dawn said. “This is the thing I keep telling people. It could be the worst time, but it could be best time.”

Nancy Griggsby, the owner of Central Barber Shop located in the Food City Plaza and who has been operating in Cottonwood for more than 42 years, said she reopened on Friday also.

The shop gives haircuts for men, women and children, and does traditional “barbering.” The original owner opened the barber shop in 1978.

She was open for normal hours on Friday and said she would try opening Monday Wednesday and Friday next week instead of everyday. “Until I feel this out a little bit.”

Jen Maynard said Barbifer, a barber shop in Jerome, will be reopening on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for haircuts only and both the client and barber will be wearing masks.

Maynard is the manager at Puscifers shop where Barbifer is located. The Puscifer retail shop will open on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Again, following CDC Guidelines, personnel and customers must wear masks as well as disinfect hands upon entry,” Maynard said.

Lisa Cook, who has been operating Lisa Cook Salon on Main Street in Cottonwood for more than four years, said she was open Friday

She said a lot of people are showing interest in getting haircuts. “It’s like a feeding frenzy.”

Cook will be open her normal hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. They can book on-line or call 928-254-0888.

She is a cosmetologist and does hair, makeup, facials, nails and waxing. “I do everything.”

Cook said her customers are expressing an interest in coming in, but a few people who have canceled. “It’s a mixed bag.”

Some people “don’t care about it all,” some are “scared to death,” and some people who are neutral about it, but are taking precautions, she said,

Since she is a one-person salon, she only has one person inside at a time for social distancing, she said. She also has a steam-cleaner that she is using in between customers and is making things “super clean.”

“I was already a germ freak before,” she said.