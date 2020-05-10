Sedona's Enchantment Resort to re-open May 13

SEDONA -- Following the direction of state government officials, Enchantment Resort will reopen on May 13. The destination resort spans 70 expansive acres of natural terrain—an escape to the extraordinary for guests seeking romantic getaways, adventurous excursions and family connection. At this time, Mii amo operations will remain paused.

Enchantment Resort is committed to the safety and well-being of their guests, team and community. As guests return to Sedona’s Boynton Canyon, new operating procedures and amenities will ensure the highest standard of service, cleanliness and safety and allow for an enriching experience while social distancing.

For those looking to experience the resort’s ride-in, ride-out access to Sedona’s 250 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, private hiking and biking tours are available to book with a limit of four people from the same party. While the main resort pools remain closed in accordance with the governor of Arizona’s guidelines, a limited amount of luxury pool suites are available and can be reserved by phone at (800) 826-4180.

Enchantment’s signature restaurant, Che Ah Chi, will open for dine-in and carry-out service for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For those who would like to dine in the comfort of their private casita or suite, in-room dining is available with non-contact delivery, offering featured dishes from both Che Ah Chi and Tii Gavo. Additionally, for those staying in one- or two-bedroom suites—which offer patios with built-in gas grills—customizable “Grill It Yourself” family-style meals are also available through in-room dining.

At the time of reopening, the spa, fitness center and pools will remain closed. We will open these amenities at a later date and in compliance with the guidelines of the governor of Arizona, CDC and Arizona Department of Health.

For more information, please visit enchantmentresort.com or click here to view the full list of the new wellbeing standards.