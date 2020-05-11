Arizona COVID-19 positive test results now at 6.7%
Yavapai County now reports 196 positive tests
Arizona has seen a steady decline in the percentage ratio of positive COVID-19 cases since the state began its weekend “blitz testing.”
Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 12,502 tests were processed Sunday with 261 of those coming back positive. That new data lowered the state’s overall percentage of positive tests to 6.7% (11,380 positives from 150,241 tests).
ADHS also reported six COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall state count to 542.
This past weekend also saw Arizona eclipse the 11,000 mark in total positive coronavirus tests. It also marked the fastest 1,000-case gain as Arizona moved from 10,000 cases to more than 11,000 in two days.
It took 64 days for Arizona to document its first 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the first confirmed case Jan. 26. Since then, it took 41 days to add more than 10,000 new positive results.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Monday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group continues to be at highest risk from COVID-19, with 432 of the state’s 542 deaths coming from this age group. There have been 62 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
Women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 5,938.
Pima County has 1,602 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,006 cases. Apache County has 727 documented cases. Coconino County has 713 positive tests.
Testing data
The ADHS Monday report states 150,241 tests have been done in Arizona with 6.7% of those coming back positive.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (4,337), but the fewest deaths (19). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,599 times with 432 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 16 new cases in the past 24 hours with 196 confirmed positive tests, four deaths and 13 patients who have recovered from the virus. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; two were from the Prescott area.
YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 12 in Sedona, seven in Camp Verde and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 92 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley.
YCCHS reports 4,776 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.9% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 134-62 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with eight tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 33 positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 151 patients; 31 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.37 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 80,645, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 211,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 4.13 million cases reported worldwide, with 283,000 deaths and 1.42 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 11 11,380 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 9 10,960 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 7 9,945 cases
May 6 9,707 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 4 8,919 cases
May 3 8,640 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
May 1 7,962 cases
April 30 7,648 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 28 6,948 cases
April 27 6,716 cases
April 26 6,526 cases
April 25 6,280 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 23 5,769 cases
April 22 5,459 cases
April 21 5,251 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 19 4,929 cases
April 18 4,719 cases
April 17 4,507 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 15 3,962 cases
April 14 3,806 cases
April 13 3,702 cases
April 12 3,539 cases
April 11 3,393 cases
April 10 3,112 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 8 2,726 cases
April 7 2,575 cases
April 6 2,456 cases
April 5 2,269 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
April 3 1,769 cases
April 2 1,598 cases
April 1 1,413 cases
March 31 1,289 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
March 29 919 cases
March 28 773 cases
March 27 665 cases
March 26 508 cases
March 25 401 cases
March 24 326 cases
March 23 235 cases
March 21 106 cases
March 20 63 cases
March 19 44 cases
Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported
