Camp Verde School Board considers superintendent contract with Danny Howe
CAMP VERDE — Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board will consider offering a superintendent contract to Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe.
Contract negotiations are expected to go into executive session during the school board’s 6:15 p.m. work session, according to the district’s May 12 agenda.
During the school board’s 7 p.m. meeting, “discussion and possible action regarding the negotiations and approval” of a superintendent contract with Howe will take place. However, the school board “may vote to convene in executive session” during the 7 p.m. regular meeting, the agenda also states.
Once they return from executive session, the board will consider approving a new contract with Howe, who has served as the district’s administrator-in-charge since February 2018. Howe’s contract as the district’s administrator-in-charge expires on June 30, 2021.
Howe is also the principal at Camp Verde Middle School. An employee of the district for 29 years, Howe taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he was named principal.
The Camp Verde School Board will also consider “posting for the middle school principal’s position.” This would allow Howe to serve solely as superintendent.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district invites the public to attend the 7 p.m. May 12 meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID: 729-9453-1753; Passcode: 3za5JT.
The Camp Verde School Board’s May 12 agenda is at campverdeschools.net.
