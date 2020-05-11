Candidacy of state lawmaker challenged over residency status

PHOENIX -- Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wants the Arizona Supreme Court to rule that a Republican lawmaker seeking reelection violated state law by not listing her actual address on her nominating papers.

Hobbs, the state's top elected Democrat, acknowledged that state law allows the police officers, prosecutors, public defenders and judges to keep their home addresses off certain public records. And Shawnna Bolick is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick.

But Hobbs, in a new legal filing with the state's high court, said the Address Confidentiality Program, also known as the Secured Registrant Law, as it relates to these public officials, does not apply to candidate filings.

Hobbs said she is not taking a position in the legal challenge to Bolick's candidacy filed by Judith Lohr. She simply wants the justices to rule that Bolick's use of an address at a mailing service on Bell Road in north Phoenix violates the requirements for candidates to provide their "actual residential address'' on nominating papers.

But the implications of such a ruling would have major ripple effects.

If Bolick is removed from the ballot, that leaves only Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, as the only Republican seeking the two seats. That, in turn, improves the chances that one of the two Democrats could get elected, absent a last-minute bid by a write-in candidate.

And if that happens -- everything else being equal -- the Republicans lose their 31-29 edge in the House.

The issue goes even deeper than that.

When Lohr first sued, Hobbs, as the state's chief elections officer, was named as a defendant. And she was represented at trial court by an assistant attorney general.

Maricopa County Superior Court Juge Scott McCoy concluded that Bolick's use of the mailing address was in "substantial compliance'' with what law requires.

But when Lohr appealed, Hobbs said that the attorney general's office told her two hours before the legal briefs were due that it would no longer represent her. That, she said, forced her to file a pleading on her own.

More significant, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, using his own legal staff, filed a legal brief with the high court urging the justices to side with Bolick -- and against Hobbs.

This represents the latest legal dust-up between the two, both of whom could end up being their respective party nominees for governor in 2022.

Brnovich, in his legal filing, argues this is about more than just Bolick.

He warned the justices that if they accept Hobbs' view of the law, that affects every judge who seeks reelection -- by definition, including the justices themselves who stand for reelection every six years -- as well as any county attorney or sheriff who wants another term in office, as well as law enforcement officers who want to run for office.

The law also covers domestic violence victims, but with slightly different provisions.

Brnovich said there are good reasons to shield addresses

"It is no secret that judges, prosecutors, and victims of domestic violence live in constant threat of retaliation from violent criminals,'' he wrote. "It defies reason that when the legislature enacted the Secured Registrant Law they intended to leave open a gaping loophole which demands this private information be publicly disclosed through the candidate nominating laws.''

Hobbs is not disputing the safety issues. But she said told the justices that's not how the laws actually read.

"While there may be valid policy reasons to, consistent with the attorney general's position, consider a process to expand the protections of (the law) to include candidate filings, that policy debate must be had at the legislature, not in an abbreviated, whirlwind proceeding before this court,'' she wrote.

Hobbs also disputed Brnovich's contention that her interpretation could keep domestic violence victims from running for office.

In those cases, she said, the program assigns them a substitute address, which Arizona law makes their "lawful address of record'' for all legal purposes.

For others, like judges and police officers, Hobbs said the law protects only certain identifying information, like records in the county assessor's office, information held by the Department of Transportation, and voter registration records. What it does not include, she said, are candidate filings.

This isn't the first time Hobbs and Brnovich have been on opposite sides of legal disputes.

Hobbs has sided with the Arizona Board of Regents in its contention that Brnovich has no legal authority to sue the board over how its tuition is set. And Brnovich blasted Hobbs for refusing to defend a law that requires initiative signatures to be gathered in person instead of using an existing online portal available for candidate nominating petitions.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia