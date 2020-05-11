OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 11
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Restaurants, retail stores reopen with precautions

Retail stores reopened for in-store shopping after the Governor’s Executive Order. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Retail stores reopened for in-store shopping after the Governor’s Executive Order. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: May 11, 2020 12:17 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Restaurants in the Verde Valley reopen Monday for dine-in services, joining retail stores and salons, which reopened after being shut down because of the coronavirus crisis more than a month ago.

Businesses are being required to reopen with new safety recommendations, including enhanced sanitation and physical distancing.

Saturday, Cottonwood retail stores, which have been closed during the pandemic, were open and parking lots full of customers.

Monday, the Haunted Hamburger Group planned to open all six of its restaurants in Cottonwood and Jerome for inside-dining.

The Colt Grille in Old Town Cottonwood was also advertising on social media they planned to open at 8 a.m. Monday for inside-dining with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We’ll have everything continually sparkling clean for you, and the usual fantastic BBQ,” they said.

The Main Stage in Cottonwood also announced on Facebook that they will be opening on Wednesday.

“We will be practicing social distancing and following all the recommended CDC guidelines in opening and operating. Including limiting parties of 10 or more, distancing all tables six feet apart and limiting occupancy at this time. We will be offering dine-in table service inside Main Stage and on our patio,” stated the Main Stage Facebook page.

On May 4, the governor’s Executive Order allowed cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services on May 8 and restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. The Governor’s Office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.

A popular deli in Cottonwood opted not to begin in-store dining Monday but will have dining on their patio. Two other Cottonwood restaurants indicated they would not open for in-restaurant dining on Monday and continue do take-out for now.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Customer social distancing, emphasis on sanitation the new normal at Home Furnishings Direct
Salons back in business in Arizona, Verde Valley
Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore reopening
Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
Ducey extends 'stay-at-home' directive to May 15
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News