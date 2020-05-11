Restaurants, retail stores reopen with precautions
COTTONWOOD - Restaurants in the Verde Valley reopen Monday for dine-in services, joining retail stores and salons, which reopened after being shut down because of the coronavirus crisis more than a month ago.
Businesses are being required to reopen with new safety recommendations, including enhanced sanitation and physical distancing.
Saturday, Cottonwood retail stores, which have been closed during the pandemic, were open and parking lots full of customers.
Monday, the Haunted Hamburger Group planned to open all six of its restaurants in Cottonwood and Jerome for inside-dining.
The Colt Grille in Old Town Cottonwood was also advertising on social media they planned to open at 8 a.m. Monday for inside-dining with breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We’ll have everything continually sparkling clean for you, and the usual fantastic BBQ,” they said.
The Main Stage in Cottonwood also announced on Facebook that they will be opening on Wednesday.
“We will be practicing social distancing and following all the recommended CDC guidelines in opening and operating. Including limiting parties of 10 or more, distancing all tables six feet apart and limiting occupancy at this time. We will be offering dine-in table service inside Main Stage and on our patio,” stated the Main Stage Facebook page.
On May 4, the governor’s Executive Order allowed cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services on May 8 and restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. The Governor’s Office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.
A popular deli in Cottonwood opted not to begin in-store dining Monday but will have dining on their patio. Two other Cottonwood restaurants indicated they would not open for in-restaurant dining on Monday and continue do take-out for now.
