Westcott to ask for 7% teacher pay raise for FY 21

Mingus Union teacher pay increases FY 2019: 10.1% FY 2020: 5.9% FY 2021: 7.0%* *Pending board approval at May 14 meeting

COTTONWOOD — Thursday, Mike Westcott will ask the Mingus Union School Board to approve a 7% wage increase for the district’s teachers for FY 2020-2021.

The school board will meet May 14, 6 p.m. As with the board’s April meeting, Thursday’s meeting will be held using Zoom technology. The meeting’s ID and password will be included with the board’s agenda, which will be posted at mingusunion.com within 24 hours of the meeting.

In addition to asking for a 7% increase to the salaries of his certified staff – teachers – Westcott will lobby for 7% pay increases for the district’s counselors, classified staff and administration.

With Gov. Doug Ducey’s promise two years ago to increase teacher wages statewide by 20% over three years, Mingus Union would be increasing teacher wages 23% over three years if the board approves Westcott’s 7% wage increase request.

A year ago, Mingus Union teachers received a 5.9% increase in FY 2019-2020; a 10.1% increase in FY 2018-2019. The proposed wage increase, Westcott said “has us feeling really positive.”

“Some of my staff asked how that feels with the uncertainty,” Westcott said. “This is the final funding of the Ducey dollars. We won’t see those additional funds next year. What will we see for raises in the next year? That’s anyone’s guess.”

But it’s not just money from the state that allowed Mingus Union to provide pay raises districtwide, Westcott said.

“It’s good fiscal management,” he said. “We take a cautious approach.” It’s also the result of what Westcott called natural attrition.

“We’ve seen some of our seasoned, more experienced staff move on the past few years,” he said.

Westcott also said he is not asking for the 7% wage increase for himself, but instead will negotiate his contract with the district’s governing board “either in a special May meeting or our June meeting.”

For the second consecutive month, there will be no call to the public, Westcott said. However, anyone interested in asking questions or making comments may email Westcott at miwestcott@muhs.com or call 928-634-8640.

