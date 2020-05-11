Western Light: New Life
Spring is always the time of new beginnings, new life, no matter how small or insignificant. Sometimes, in our busy days, it's hard to imagine how much the cycles of life continue their process whether we take notice or not. This little female hummingbird has built a nest amid new green leaves just above Clear Creek, and is virtually invisible... unless you know exactly where to look. I would never have found her if I hadn't just happened to see her flit to her nest and settle there. This time of year is the perfect time to create a soft, comfy nest, as she has used primarily cotton from the cottonwood trees to line it and round out the top rim. Now to wait for the new arrivals.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
